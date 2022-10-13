Varadkar: Winter eviction ban could result in 'glut' of homelessness

A winter eviction ban could lead to spike in the number of homeless people, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil.

Leo Varadkar warned Labour leader Ivana Bacik that the measure, which is being considered by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, could result in a "glut of homelessness" when the ban is lifted.

“The obvious advantage is fewer people losing their homes over the winter period,” the Tánaiste said.

"The obvious disadvantage is that when it ends, you may see a glut of homelessness occurring at that time, which is harder to deal with, and indeed it may accelerate the number of landlords leaving the sector and might result in a higher level of homelessness next year."

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil he is "thankful" that in Ireland the State is "able to provide emergency accommodation for almost everyone who needs it".

We do not see, or at least we very rarely see, families having to sleep on the streets or sleep in cars, as is often the case in other countries.

"Nobody wants us to end up in that situation. With a few exceptions, which are often very difficult and complex cases, we are able to provide emergency accommodation to everyone, but that is not where we want to be."

Ms Bacik, however, said that the Government must do something "radical" to avert a winter glut of evictions. She said that a report published yesterday by housing body Threshold showed that the private rental sector is making people more vulnerable.

The research, by Threshold and the Citizens' Information Board, found that tenancy termination is the most prevalent issue facing private renters, with people on fixed incomes such as social welfare most likely to be adversely impacted.

The issue of rent increases also ranked highly for renters, especially those in receipt of housing support, with children, or with a fixed income. These are issues being experienced by renters of all ages and backgrounds, the report said.

Ms Bacik said there are international examples showing eviction bans can work, and that a similar system had worked in France.

"It is useful and welcome to hear the Government is also considering the introduction of a winter eviction ban," she said.

"It is an urgently-needed measure. We see it done in other countries. The Tánaiste mentioned other countries but in France there is a winter truce that begins on 1 November and remains in place until 1 April. During that period landlords have no right to evict tenants, even with a court order, and gas and electricity supplies cannot be cut off," Ms Bacik said.

We can learn from other countries where we can see radical measures have been taken to give tenants security, especially through the tough winter months ahead.

However, the Tánaiste said he fears a ban would "make things worse" in a year and that "anyone who has walked the streets of Paris or Marseilles will see the kind of homelessness problem that exist there".

“Nobody wants to do anything that helps a problem get a bit better for a few months, only to make it much worse in a year’s time," he said.