Fianna Fáil TDs to get social media training at ard fheis

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators will be taught at the party’s ard fheis this weekend how to take better photos, present to the camera, and how to be authentic online.

The party’s historic 80th ard fheis will be the first it has held in three years due to the pandemic and the first with Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

The event will take place this evening and tomorrow, with hundreds of Fianna Fáil members expected to gather in the RDS in Dublin.

Between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, Fianna Fáil members can attend training to learn how to improve their presence on social media.

The schedule of events, seen by the Irish Examiner, details an exhibition area that will be named ‘Social Media Square’.

Tips to improve photographs, to look and sound professional while presenting to camera, and how to “shoot interviews like a pro” will be made available to party members by online content creators.

Head of digital for Fianna Fáil, Craig Dwyer will also hold a session on "the social media players — where are voters?", while another Fianna Fáil member and influencer, Sandra Murphy, will teach members about how to be authentic online.

Mr Martin will officially open the ard fheis tonight with a 15-minute speech to party members.

There will be a panel to discuss the war in Ukraine which will hear from Olha Stefanishyna, deputy prime minister of Ukraine, via Zoom.

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely, who is also a school principal, will join a panel to discuss education with minister Norma Foley as well as minister of state Niall Collins.

There will also be a panel discussion on climate action which will discuss powering Ireland’s future.

The ard fheis will resume tomorrow at 10am and will begin with a panel to discuss ‘healthcare for all’ with consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Rhona Mahony as well as chief executive of the Medical Council, Leo Kearns.

Fianna Fáil members will hear from Kildare TD James Lawless, tasked with reviewing how the party must change if it is to modernise and grow support. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fianna Fáil members will also hear from Kildare TD James Lawless, who was tasked with reviewing how the party must change if it is to modernise and grow support into the future.

Members are to vote to adopt 12 new overarching aims and objectives which commit to universal healthcare, providing a home for all, and a reform of public services.

There will also be a number of panel discussions throughout the day, including the State’s Housing for All plan, budget 2023, and cost-of-living supports, delivering for farm families, and tackling violence against women.

Voting will take place on Saturday to elect members to the party's national executive.