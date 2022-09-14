Calls for Bertie Ahern to be readmitted to Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil should allow former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern back into the party, a private meeting of TDs and senators has heard.

During a contribution at the weekly parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night, a discussion was heard about planning for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year and how the party needs to “own it”.

Donegal senator Niall Blaney called on the party to act in a spirit of inclusivity in terms of Mr Ahern’s contribution in achieving peace in 1998 along with then British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the context of the anniversary.

Backing Mr Blaney up, Offaly TD and former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen said the time has come to re-admit Mr Ahern to the party.

In 2012, Mr Ahern resigned from Fianna Fáil in the wake of the Mahon Tribunal ahead of current Taoiseach Micheál Martin expelling him from the party.

The tribunal stopped short of accusing Ahern of corruption but said he failed to “truthfully account” for sources of money he lodged in his bank account when he was finance minister in the 1990s.

Mr Ahern said the donations he received from wealthy party supporters into his account were not backhanders but “dig-outs” from friends to help him cover legal bills after his divorce.

At the meeting, Mr Martin outlined the ongoing work on a cost of living package saying the Government is determined to alleviate the pressures on people and protect jobs.

Mr Cowen also requested that Energy Minister Eamon Ryan demand the ESB to either turn now obsolete power plants into renewable generation plants or allow companies bid to compete to do so.

He said he has been asking the same question for 18 months without any progress. Mr Martin agreed to raise the matter with Mr Ryan.

At the Fine Gael meeting, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said such unpredictability in the energy market may necessitate further intervention by Government again next year so we need to keep something in reserve.

Mr Varadkar told party colleagues that helping families and businesses with energy costs in this month's budget is a priority.

The Tánaiste said it was the biggest budget package in several years.

The budget will consist of universal measures to help everyone including hard pressed middle income earners and targeted assistance, carers, and the disabled, he said.

He also told his party collegues that he would be in favour of increasing the threshold at which people pay inheritance tax on family homes.

This is at odds with the recommendations of the commission on taxation which recommended that the threshold be decreased in order to increase the amount of inheritance tax taken in.