Fianna Fáil to vote on new objectives designed to modernise and grow party

Fianna Fáil members are to vote to adopt 12 new overarching aims and objectives which commit to universal healthcare, providing a home for all and a reform of public services.

A special commission headed up by Kildare TD James Lawless was tasked with reviewing how the party must change if it is to modernise and grow support into the future.

The first objective listed in the document produced ahead of the party's ard fheis comes under the banner of 'Unity' and stresses the need to "secure in peace and harmony the unity of Ireland and all its people, including those who have chosen to make Ireland their home".

It also cites the party's ambition to harness the "full potential of the Good Friday Agreement".

In the area of health, the party sets out the aim of ensuring "the delivery of universal healthcare and all fundamental public services to the highest standards through investment, innovation, and reform, and to guarantee universal access based on need, regardless of means".

Under the headline 'A home for All', Fianna Fáil aims to "champion the right to housing by providing quality affordable, public and private homes, protecting those renting and supporting those with an aspiration of home ownership".

Disinformation and the threat of cyberattacks are covered under the 'Defending Democracy' heading. The document cites the need to "protect Ireland, its people, its physical and digital assets, from threats at home or abroad" and highlights the importance of "freedom of the press, respect for the rule of law, free and fair elections and informed public debate".

The foreword to the document, seen by the Irish Examiner, outlines the new list of core priorities to members. Mr Lawless states: "We are alert to the multiple and disparate threats that today face nation-states, corporations and individuals. Our democracy is fragile and must be defended robustly. This defence extends from civic freedoms to national security."

Rewarding enterprise, modernising our physical and digital infrastructure, as well as fostering a spirit of Meitheal are also listed among the 12 new party objectives which will be debated and voted on at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis in early October.

The 12-person commission, which included TDs, senators, and councillors as well as representatives from the Ard Chomhairle, National Women's' Network and Ógra Fianna Fáil, spent the past year drawing up the aims and objectives.

As part of the consultation, 20,000 postcards were sent out to grassroots members who were asked to post back suggestions on how the party needs to change and develop.

It is understood a wide range of suggestions was put forward by members with some "very colourful" recommendations provided.

Recommending that the new objectives be accepted, Mr Lawless states: "Our party aligns to a 'left of centre' philosophy which is reflected throughout this document. We believe this position holds true both to our history and our future."

The document places an emphasis on "rewarding hard work" and valuing "aspiration and initiative" which the party believes will improve the overall standard of living.