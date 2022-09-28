Justice budget includes €9m increase in funds to tackle gender-based violence

Justice budget includes €9m increase in funds to tackle gender-based violence

Justice Minister Helen McEntee welcomed the clearer statistics on the issue provided in last week's report from An Garda Síochána. File picture: Maxwells

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 19:00
Cianan Brennan

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said it is “not surprising” to her that gender-based violence is on the rise, but added that it is “very helpful” to have clear statistics on the trend for the first time.

A landmark report by An Garda Síochána launched last week showed that women suffering from gender-based violence are overwhelmingly likely to know their attacker while, in 2021, homicides relating to such abuse outnumbered unlawful deaths from any other motive.

Announcing a €9m, or 22%, increase in budget funding to tackle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence while implementing the Government’s zero-tolerance policy towards such violence, Ms McEntee said the rise in reported cases “show[s] the challenge that we have and the issue is that this really needs to be addressed”.

One positive of the report, she said, is that more people are reporting experiencing such violence despite the possibility that the Garda 999 calls scandal — which saw thousands of domestic-violence calls to gardaí being deleted — might “have put people off”.

Ms McEntee was announcing a record Justice budget of €3.3bn, a 5% increase year on year, with €2.14bn of that apportioned to An Garda Síochána for the recruitment of an additional 1,000 officers. That recruitment target would likely be met by the end of 2023, the minister said.

Other highlights from the Justice budget include:

  • Further investment into resources such as garda vehicles and a new fixed-wing aircraft — “a requirement in terms of security” according to the minister; 
  • A major staffing package for the Irish Prisons Service to incorporate the recruitment of 100 new prison officers; 
  • An additional €9.2m to support the response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis; 
  • €1m in additional funding to progress the establishment of the long-awaited gambling authority, with junior minister James Browne floating some time in 2023 as a potential go-live date for the regulator. 

Regarding the number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Ireland, Ms McEntee said that the influx “has slowed down”.

Asked whether Ireland would be willing to accept Russian migrants fleeing Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order, she said that “to date, Ireland has not closed its doors to people coming from Russia”.

Meanwhile, an increase of €3m to the budget of the Data Protection Commission will be used to cover increased staffing requirements at the DPC, including for the recruitment of two commissioners additional to the current DPC Helen Dixon, together with legal fees and the fitout of the regulator’s new premises on Pembroke Row in Dublin.

The addition of two new commissioners had long been called for by critics, many of them from within the European parliament, of the DPC. However, the minister said the recruitment is “really about making sure that the Commission can deal with” its “huge” caseload.

Read More

McEntee 'happy to go beyond' Government target of 15,000 gardaí

More in this section

Charity calls for ban on greyhound racing which sees funding boost in budget Charity calls for ban on greyhound racing which sees funding boost in budget
Close-up of person touching hand of senior woman. Home assistance concept. Elderly female hand holding hand of young caregiver a ‘Major breakthrough’ as dementia drug found to ‘slow cognitive decline’
Brexit Northern Ireland secretary says 'mood music' is positive on reforming Stormont before election has to be called next month
#Violence against womengender#Budget2023Organisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>A forensic garda at the scene of the house in Clarecastle, Co Clare. Photograph Press 22</p>

Girl found seriously injured at house in Clare transferred to Dublin hospital

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.311 s