Budget giveaways: What's in it for you on Tuesday?

This year's budget has been dubbed the cost of living budget, as the Government try to ease inflationary world pressures. Picture: Pexels

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 19:32
Elaine Loughlin, Daniel McConnell

Budget 2023 has been dubbed the cost-of-living budget, with the Government stressing the importance of supporting businesses, families, and individuals.

Among the measures to be announced tomorrow are:

COST OF LIVING:

  • An energy rebate to be paid in three installments of €200 this year and next, to help households with rising electricity and gas costs.
  • A double payment of child benefit before Christmas, which will cost €180m.
  • A one-off cost-of-living payment in October or early November for those on social welfare supports, similar to the annual Christmas bonus, which will cost the state around €300m.

FAMILIES:

  • A childcare scheme that will aim to halve creche fees over the next two budgets, starting with a €200 reduction in Budget 2023.
  • The rollout of free schoolbooks for every primary school child from next year.
  • A reduction in the pupil-teacher ratio that will see it go from 24:1 to 23:1. This ratio will be lower in Deis schools.
  • A significant package worth tens of millions of euro for school bus transport. This will allow the Department of Education to prioritise late eligible children and those on concession tickets.
  • A €500 reduction in third-level fees.

BUSINESS

  • An energy scheme aimed at SMEs that will help with the spiralling cost of electricity and heating bills.
  • Low interest loans to help businesses develop and grow.
  • Increased grants for businesses that take people off the live register as well as increased funding for training schemes.

TRANSPORT

  • A retention of the 20% reduction in public transport fares into next year.
  • €1m a day in funding to develop greenways and other walking and cycling amenities, which will amount to €364m over the entire year
  • €10m out of the cost-of-living package will go towards providing fuel subsidies for school transport.

TAX

  • An increase in the entry threshold to the highest rate of income tax, meaning workers will not start to pay 40% tax until they reach around €40,000
  • The introduction of 0% tax on newspapers as part of a wider media package that will include a €6m fund to prioritise local democracy and court reporting.
  • No change to USC, except to allow for an increase in the minimum wage.

SOCIAL WELFARE

  • Across the board increases in all social welfare payments of at least €10 per week.
  • An expansion of the fuel allowance scheme to ensure more pensioners qualify for the support.
  • A widening of the eligibility criteria for the working family payment to help those on lower incomes either stay in employment or take up jobs.

HOUSING

  • The Help to Buy scheme will be retained for another year.
  • Renters will receive a tax credit.

OTHER

  • An extra 800 gardaí
  • The abolition of hospital charges, however, this is not likely to come into force until later into 2023, due to the pressure on the Health budget.

Gardaí tracing whereabouts of woman missing in Dublin

