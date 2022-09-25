Budget giveaways: What's in it for you on Tuesday?

Budget 2023 has been dubbed the cost-of-living budget, with the Government stressing the importance of supporting businesses, families, and individuals.
Among the measures to be announced tomorrow are:
- An energy rebate to be paid in three installments of €200 this year and next, to help households with rising electricity and gas costs.
- A double payment of child benefit before Christmas, which will cost €180m.
- A one-off cost-of-living payment in October or early November for those on social welfare supports, similar to the annual Christmas bonus, which will cost the state around €300m.
- A childcare scheme that will aim to halve creche fees over the next two budgets, starting with a €200 reduction in Budget 2023.
- The rollout of free schoolbooks for every primary school child from next year.
- A reduction in the pupil-teacher ratio that will see it go from 24:1 to 23:1. This ratio will be lower in Deis schools.
- A significant package worth tens of millions of euro for school bus transport. This will allow the Department of Education to prioritise late eligible children and those on concession tickets.
- A €500 reduction in third-level fees.
- An energy scheme aimed at SMEs that will help with the spiralling cost of electricity and heating bills.
- Low interest loans to help businesses develop and grow.
- Increased grants for businesses that take people off the live register as well as increased funding for training schemes.
- A retention of the 20% reduction in public transport fares into next year.
- €1m a day in funding to develop greenways and other walking and cycling amenities, which will amount to €364m over the entire year
- €10m out of the cost-of-living package will go towards providing fuel subsidies for school transport.
- An increase in the entry threshold to the highest rate of income tax, meaning workers will not start to pay 40% tax until they reach around €40,000
- The introduction of 0% tax on newspapers as part of a wider media package that will include a €6m fund to prioritise local democracy and court reporting.
- No change to USC, except to allow for an increase in the minimum wage.
- Across the board increases in all social welfare payments of at least €10 per week.
- An expansion of the fuel allowance scheme to ensure more pensioners qualify for the support.
- A widening of the eligibility criteria for the working family payment to help those on lower incomes either stay in employment or take up jobs.
- The Help to Buy scheme will be retained for another year.
- Renters will receive a tax credit.
- An extra 800 gardaí
- The abolition of hospital charges, however, this is not likely to come into force until later into 2023, due to the pressure on the Health budget.