'Gulf of several hundred million' as Government scrambles to sign off on Budget 2023

A “gulf of several hundred million” remains between Ministers Stephen Donnelly and Michael McGrath over the amount of money they will have for 2023.

The Government is in a frantic dash to sign off on a €10bn package to be unveiled in Tuesday’s Budget.

Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe are still locked in talks with other line departments to agree their funding for 2023 worth €6.7bn and an estimated €3bn cost of living package.

Several leading departments such as health, agriculture, justice, and social protection are still to finalise their numbers ahead of a meeting this evening of the three party leaders in Government to sign off on the overall package, which will bring Government spending to over €90bn.

As of now, it is understood the main battle remains between Mr McGrath’s department of Public Expenditure and Reform and Stephen Donnelly’s Department of Health with a “gulf of several hundred million” remaining with hours remaining.

It is understood that Mr Donnelly may have to delay or abandon some of his desired new measures such as eliminating hospital charges which may not be introduced until some point next year.

Discussions are also continuing between Mr McGrath and Charlie McConalogue's Agriculture Department with an end reported in sight on Sunday afternoon. Agriculture and DPER are said to be closing in on a package of measures to support farmers who are continuing to deal with the fallout of the Ukraine invasion and its impact on feed and fertiliser prices.

There will also be a focus on the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) in McConalogue's war chest. Meanwhile, farmers will be eyeing up what environmental measures and financial supports will be in the budget given that they are now facing a 25% emissions reduction in the sector.

2023 will also see the start of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) so exact funding for a range of new schemes including suckler beef, sheep and environmental schemes will be announced on Tuesday.

Helen McEntee, the Justice Minister, is expected to get budget funding to recruit more than 800 gardaí next year to bring the Garda force of around 14,400 another step closer to the government target.

There will be additional school bus funding to resolve the row over pupils left without places. There is going to be a €6 million social inclusion fund to keep disadvantaged children in school as long as possible.

It is also certain that Eamon Ryan will retain the 20% average fare reduction for public transport services beyond the end of the year and getting increased funding for regional bus services.

The planned carbon increase of €7.50 will be implemented to pay for more retrofitting, higher fuel allowance and agri-environmental schemes.

There is also likely to be up to €6 million in funding for a sports package including a new coaching fund and more support for high-performance athletes.

The Department of Housing is also set to surrender “a huge chunk” back to allow other departments deliver some of their asks.

There is also concern at proposals to help renters with the Department of Finance concluding the Department of Housing is only counting between 50pc and two-thirds of the number of renters in the current market in the context of proposed tax reliefs for renters.

However, the Irish Examiner understands that agreement is likely on increasing the current €5,000 limit on the amount of tax relief landlords can claim on pre-letting expenses to try to keep them in the market.