Budget 2023 being finalised as 25% reduction in childcare costs agreed

According to sources, 95% of budget measures have been agreed
Budget 2023 being finalised as 25% reduction in childcare costs agreed

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has succeeded in his bid to secure the money which will see monthly childcare costs fall on average by €200 per family.

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 10:57
Elaine Loughlin and Daniel McConnell

The Government leaders are meeting on Monday to finalise energy supports for businesses, the total increase in social welfare payments and a childcare scheme ahead of tomorrow's budget.

Talks between the three coalition leaders went on well into Sunday night with sources stating that 95% of budget measures have now been agreed. However, the full details of an energy support package for small and medium-sized businesses have yet to be signed off. 

The cost-of-living measure will provide payments based on a comparison of energy bills paid in 2021 with the amount businesses are now being charged. It is expected that this energy rebate will be paid out a number of times this year and next but will be time-limited to six months.

A tax credit to support renters is also on the agenda of this morning's meeting.

While across-the-board increases to all social welfare payments are expected, the leaders have yet to settle on the exact figure. It is understood that an increase somewhere between €10 and €15 per week is being discussed.

Elsewhere, a 25% reduction in childcare costs has been agreed for 2023 and will form a central plank of tomorrow’s €10bn budget.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has succeeded in his bid to secure the money which will see monthly childcare costs fall on average by €200 per family.

Agreement was reached at a meeting of the three party leaders in Government with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath

Read More

Free school books and cheaper childcare as families to benefit from €10bn budget bonanza

More in this section

Micheál Martin defends use of business class flights following New York trip Micheál Martin defends use of business class flights following New York trip
CC FIANNA FAIL Government cannot 'lift all the burden', warns McGrath
Micheal Martin visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly Taoiseach: Russia’s place on United Nations Security Council must be questioned
#Budget2023#Cost of living#Energy Prices
<p>Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie</p>

Budget 2023: Government to increase entry point for top tax rate to €40,000

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 24, 2022

  • 11
  • 16
  • 17
  • 26
  • 27
  • 29
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s