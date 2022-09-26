Budget 2023 being finalised as 25% reduction in childcare costs agreed

The Government leaders are meeting on Monday to finalise energy supports for businesses, the total increase in social welfare payments and a childcare scheme ahead of tomorrow's budget.
Talks between the three coalition leaders went on well into Sunday night with sources stating that 95% of budget measures have now been agreed. However, the full details of an energy support package for small and medium-sized businesses have yet to be signed off.
The cost-of-living measure will provide payments based on a comparison of energy bills paid in 2021 with the amount businesses are now being charged. It is expected that this energy rebate will be paid out a number of times this year and next but will be time-limited to six months.
A tax credit to support renters is also on the agenda of this morning's meeting.
While across-the-board increases to all social welfare payments are expected, the leaders have yet to settle on the exact figure. It is understood that an increase somewhere between €10 and €15 per week is being discussed.
Elsewhere, a 25% reduction in childcare costs has been agreed for 2023 and will form a central plank of tomorrow’s €10bn budget.
Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has succeeded in his bid to secure the money which will see monthly childcare costs fall on average by €200 per family.
Agreement was reached at a meeting of the three party leaders in Government with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath