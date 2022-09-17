Taoiseach to hold talks with British PM Liz Truss

Taoiseach to hold talks with British PM Liz Truss

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 11:59
Sean Murray, in London

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to hold talks with the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday morning, while he is in London for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Both Mr Martin and President Michael D Higgins will attend the monarch's funeral on Monday. It is considered unusual for both the head of Government and the head of State to be outside Ireland at the same event.

Ireland is one of the few countries permitted to have so many attendees at Monday's funeral, with most other countries given the option of either the head of Government or the head of State.

Mr Martin's meeting with Ms Truss is expected to last around 45 minutes, and will be carried out without the usual photographs taken outside Number 10 Downing Street.

Ms Truss is also expected to hold talks with other leaders such as US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Following the talks, President Higgins and Mr Martin will proceed jointly to Westminster where Queen Elizabeth is currently lying in State.

They will pay their respects to the late monarch before midday, and later attend a reception at Buckingham Palace for foreign dignitaries.

On Monday morning, they will be in attendance for the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey and afterwards head to a reception at nearby Church House, hosted by the British Foreign Secretary.

The pair will then fly back to Ireland in the afternoon.

Read More

Calls for Eamon Ryan to intervene in rural bus service closures

More in this section

Close up of boy praying Sacraments to move out of classroom in Church policy shift
Senior woman checking bills No €15 increase to old age pension in upcoming budget 
Fianna Fail Party think in-in Mullingar Taoiseach: ESB profits will be used to bring down people's bills
#Queen Elizabeth IIPlace: Westminster HallPlace: LondonPerson: Liz TrussPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Queen Elizabeth II
<p>The decision to progress with bivalent vaccines represents an important step in Ireland's approach to combatting the virus, Stephen Donnelly said. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire</p>

Adapted bivalent vaccines approved for use against Covid-19

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s