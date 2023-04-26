Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill to attend the coronation of King Charles

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill to attend the coronation of King Charles

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill speaking at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast during the launch for the Sinn Féin candidates for the NI Council Elections 2023. Picture date: Monday April 23 2023. PA Photo. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 13:51
David Young, PA

Sinn Féin’s vice president Michelle O’Neill has announced that she will attend the coronation of Britain's King Charles III.

The party’s leader in  Northern Ireland said the gesture demonstrated her commitment to building good relations and advancing peace and reconciliation.

Ms O’Neill would be in line to become Northern Ireland’s First Minister if the current powersharing impasse is resolved and devolution returns in Belfast.

In September, she attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service in London.

The move to attend the coronation is the latest signal of the vastly improved relations between the republican movement and the monarchy since the outset of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

“I have accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles III,” said Ms O’Neill.

“We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

I am an Irish republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.

“I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London.”

It is as yet unclear if an invite will be sent to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Read More

Meghan Markle denies ‘frankly ridiculous’ reports on why she is not going to coronation

More in this section

Irish Stock Review recommends removal of mandatory three-day wait for abortion services
Stardust inquest: 'Jimmy was eventually identified by his wedding ring' Stardust inquest: 'Jimmy was eventually identified by his wedding ring'
Cladding stock ‘More than a third of homes built in first three months of 2023 were apartments’
#Royal Family#Queen Elizabeth IISinn Féin#Northern Ireland
<p>Wild Youth (Andres Poveda/RTE/PA)</p>

JK Rowling accuses Irish Eurovision act of ‘misogyny’ amid transgender dispute

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd