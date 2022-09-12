RNLI cancels fundraising events in Ireland as 'mark of respect' for queen

Annual open days set to take place at various stations before the queen's funeral on September 19 have been cancelled or are expected to be cancelled. File picture

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 17:30
Niamh Griffin

Fundraising events run by the RNLI in Ireland have been suspended to show respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and will remain suspended until September 19.

The queen had been a patron of the service, which covers the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, since 1952.

The service is run independently of the coastguard services and governments and depends on donations for support.

A spokeswoman said: “The chief executive has asked as a mark of respect that we would postpone just fundraising events until after the funeral.” 

She added: “Now, the shops remain open, RNLI shops remain open, but will close on the day of the funeral.”

The spokeswoman stressed water rescues were not affected, with the service running as usual.

“Lifeboats are on call, crews are working,” she said.

Annual open days set to take place at various stations before the queen's funeral on September 19 have been cancelled or are expected to be cancelled.

Dún Laoghaire RNLI cancelled its open day this weekend, and said in a statement its shop was also closed.

Some other Irish stations have also decided to close their shops.

Union Hall station in Cork posted a notice on Facebook saying the retail site was closed, adding: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures and thank you for understanding.” 

The Clogherhead station in Co Louth said: “As a mark of respect to patron of the RNLI, Queen Elizabeth II, our shop will remain closed until the weekend of September 24.” 

In Letterkenny, Donegal, a bucket collection due to be held this Friday was postponed.

President and Taoiseach to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II 

#Queen Elizabeth IIPlace: IrelandOrganisation: RNLI
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

