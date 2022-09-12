President and Taoiseach to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed he and President Michael D Higgins will attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London next week.

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Mullingar, Mr Martin also confirmed that he and President Higgins will travel to Belfast on Tuesday to pay tribute to the deceased British sovereign.

“I will be going to Belfast tomorrow, the President and I, to the memorial service,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am

It will be the first time in over 260 years a British sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey.

The queen’s oak coffin was taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday September 11. On Monday, the coffin will be taken from Holyroodhouse in procession to St Giles’s Cathedral where it will lie at rest until Tuesday September 13, before being taken by air by RAF plane to London.

The queen will lie in state “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, arriving there on Wednesday, September 14, until 6.30am on the morning of her funeral, a senior palace official said.

A spokesman for the king said the monarch’s main focus will be leading the royal family and nation in mourning over the coming days.

“Whilst, in the next few days, the king will carry out all the necessary state duties, his main focus will be leading the Royal Family, the nation, the Realms and the Commonwealth in mourning the queen.

"This will include meeting members of the public, to share in their grief,” the spokesman said