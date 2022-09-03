'Three years on and we're back': Electric Picnic gets underway

'Three years on and we're back': Electric Picnic gets underway

Marissa Molyneaux from Co Kerry and Helen Quirke from Co Tipperary setting up their base cap at Electric Picnic on Friday morning. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Martha Brennan

There were plenty of traffic jams en route to Co Laois on Friday morning, as over 60,000 people made their way to Stradbally for the first Electric Picnic in three years.

However, delays were expected and everything seemed to go off without a hitch once inside the gates. Checks by staff were thorough, and there seemed to be few issues in terms of ticket scanning and entry.

“By 6pm, 60,000 revellers were already on site. Congratulations to the gardaí for a wonderful traffic plan,” said festival director Melvin Benn.

“It’s been heavy but flowed well. Three years on and we’re back.” 

A sea of tents at Electric Picnic early on Friday. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A sea of tents at Electric Picnic early on Friday. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The excitement was contagious on the inside as a mix of students, families, and long-time festival-goers filtered into the various campsites located on the festival’s 600 acres.

The weather managed to stay dry for the first afternoon, although heavy rain is expected to come through over the second two days of the festival.

Few seemed to mind. “We’re just so happy to be back,” said Galway native Ella Greally, who is attending her fifth Electric Picnic.

Mos Landmore and Aoife Gill at the 3Charge &amp; Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Mos Landmore and Aoife Gill at the 3Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy

“We’ve packed the rain jackets, wellies, ponchos, and bin bags for the tent. I don’t think the weather is turning off too many people.”

Music lovers are in for a busy weekend, with a massive lineup planned. Headliners include Dermot Kennedy, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This, Tame Impala, Snow Patrol, and The Arctic Monkeys.

The latter seems to be the act that people — of all ages — are most excited about, though many were disappointed by the schedule clash between the band and electronic duo Disclosure.

A number of Munster-based acts will also be making appearances, including Cork-born singer Lyra, Limerick’s Denise Chaila, and PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey of the I’m Grand Mam podcast.

Electric Picnic attendees Conor White from Sligo and Alan Doyle from Kilkenny at Custom House Quay, Dublin before heading to the festival in Stradbally. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Electric Picnic attendees Conor White from Sligo and Alan Doyle from Kilkenny at Custom House Quay, Dublin before heading to the festival in Stradbally. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Attendees can find plenty to do elsewhere in the festival, including watching cooking demonstrations at The Theatre of Food, live podcast recordings at the Ah Hear Now! Stage, and ballet performances at the new Theatre tent.

Food options are also plentiful, with more vegetarian and vegan options available than in previous years.

Other new areas on the site include Global Green, where activists and artists from across Ireland are hosting eco-conscious activities and conversations for all generations.

Also among the festival’s most noteworthy additions is the country’s first State drug testing service.

Ben Cathal from Co Kildare holds a sign helping people with their tents at Electric Picnic yesterday morning. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Ben Cathal from Co Kildare holds a sign helping people with their tents at Electric Picnic yesterday morning. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The HSE initiative, where people receiving treatment in medical tents can voluntarily dispose of drugs for scientists to check, is supported by the Gardaí, but the country’s top drug officer said that they wouldn’t be watching who goes in and out of the tents over the weekend.

Kamieal Riami from Laois at Electric Picnic. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Kamieal Riami from Laois at Electric Picnic. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The initiative did not seem to have gathered much support from attendees and the tents were quiet during the first day of the festivities.

Read More

HSE and Gardaí may have different perspectives on drug testing, but the common aim is to reduce harm

More in this section

Shailesh Vara visits to Atlas Women's Centre Vara warns he will call election if Stormont is not restored
Man struck by SUV in Waterford dies from injuries Man struck by SUV in Waterford dies from injuries
Three hospitalised after six-car pile-up on M50 Three hospitalised after six-car pile-up on M50
<p> Crowds descending on Electric Picnic music festival in Co Laois today. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie </p>

First drugs warning issued at Electric Picnic 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices