Arcade Fire, Portishead, Outkast: Magic moments from Electric Picnic through the years 

Dan Hegarty, broadcaster

Anyone who’s ever been to Electric Picnic has their Picnic Moments. If you’re lucky, you’ll have many, perhaps from iconic acts such as Bjork, Garbage, or Sex Pistols, or lesser known names like Everything Shook, Easy Star All-Stars, or Happyalone.

The festival had hit a rich run of form by 2008, and Santigold’s arrival was one that was hugely anticipated. Her set which mostly comprised of her debut album was in every sense of the word electric.

Three years later, Mark Lanegan arrived at EP. He’d released his brilliant Blues Funeral album earlier that year, and songs from that like Harborview Hospital and Ode To Sad Disco completely blew my mind… I still think about that set from time to time.

A lot of the special performances at the Picnic can often happen on the smaller stages. Le Galaxie played on many of them, but the year that really stands out is their 2017 headline of the Rankins Wood stage. MayKay had joined the band at this stage, and they were at their strongest both creatively and from a performance point of view too - they were sublime.

Dan Hegarty presents The Alternative on RTÉ 2fm

Paul McDermott, educator/writer/podcaster

EP 2005 will be remembered for Arcade Fire’s Irish debut in the Electric Arena tent. Funeral was out a year and had topped most Best of 2004 polls. Anticipation was at boiling point when they walked out and launched into Wake Up – the tent literally exploded. What followed was one of the greatest gigs I’ve ever seen.

How do you top that? Well you can’t, but Kraftwerk headlining the stage and repeating the set they’d played in the Olympia the previous March was as close to perfection as I’ve ever witnessed. I’m sure I saw the ever-stoic Ralf Hütter crack a smile. It was that good.

Season 2 of Paul McDermott's podcast, To Here Know When - Great Irish Albums Revisited, is coming soon

Des O’Driscoll, Arts/Culture Editor, Irish Examiner

If I had to narrow it to three, it probably be:

Grace Jones (2015): Probably the best topless hula-hooping 67-year-old in high heels I’ve ever seen. Her set was magnificent too – I’m not sure Nightclubbing and the other music she made with Chris Blackwell and Sly & Robbie gets the love it deserves.

Portishead (2014): In advance of the weekend, I was one of the people proclaiming how they were in a wrong slot, ‘too downbeat’ for the main stage on a Saturday night. How wrong I was. Even in an arena that big, Beth Gibbons’ voice was mesmerising. And their video show, with its jabs at the Irish banks, managed to bring some consciousness to an event that can feel rather corporate.

Sons of Kemet (2019): A group you’d probably associate with a jazz club, but here they showed how they could bring the madness late night in one of the smaller marquees.

Jack Collins, artist

I've been fairly obsessed with Outkast ever since I first saw the video for Ms Jackson on MTV when I was 12. I mean, it's a complete weapon of a tune and there's loads of dogs in the video; what's not to like?

So almost 15 years later when I saw the lineup for EP 2014 released with Outkast topping the bill I squealed like a piggy with excitement. They didn't let us down.

A barnstorming 20-plus song greatest hits set to close the main stage on the Sunday night, starting with the frantic tempo of B.O.B. and finishing with The Whole World.

cackjollins.com

Sorcha Richardson, singer

Seeing an artist play live is often the thing that turns me from a casual listener into a diehard fan. Mitski's set at EP 2019 was one of those magical moments where I went from thinking "Mitski is cool" to "Mitski is one of the most important artists alive today!"

I was with some friends, one of whom is the biggest Mitski fan I know, and she was adamant that Mitski was not to be missed. I followed along happily, but totally unprepared for what I was about to witness. Mitski, her band and a single table and chair on the Cosby stage and a show that was somewhere between a gig, theatre, and modern dance.

Half the tent full of die-hard screaming fans and the other wide-eyed and amazed. It was unlike anything else I saw that weekend and a reminder that there are no rules. I got to open for Mitski for her Irish tour this summer and tell her about how much I loved that gig.

Sorcha Richardson's second album Smiling Like an Idiot is out September 23 on Faction Records

Lyra, singer

Electric Picnic 2019 has to be my favourite EP to date. It holds a lot of special memories.

2019 was special because it was the biggest stage I had played, it also was the first time I had heard the crowd sing back my own lyrics to me.

After performing I got to see Charlie XCX on the very same stage. Years and Years burned up the main stage with the most incredible set and staging I had seen. All special moments which I won’t forget.

I slept in a popup tent with my sister that night, it poured with rain. All so I could be first in line to see the amazing Florence and the Machine on Sunday. Her voice just takes you to another place. Her vocals just soar, whilst her energy was infectious - it was mesmerising and completely exhilarating.

Lyra plays Electric Picnic this weekend and is touring Ireland in November

Jerry Fish, curator, Fish Town

My highlight is actually in the Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow. I’ve heard some amazing acts there: The Fontaines, Ash. But I managed to get Sultans of Ping over in 2015. I think they do two gigs a year. I’m just a massive fan, and I think a lot of people forgot that the Sultans played gigs. It was phenomenal, it really was. It was one of the best gigs I’ve been at, let alone put on.

I love the Ping. Where’s Me Jumper? is probably the Sideshow’s anthem, it’s one that gets all the crew going. But at the same time, Blur was on - my wife reminded me - and I said, I better go down and have a look, so I took the back roads and went over to the Blur gig, but I actually ran back to my tent - I had the gig of the festival in my tent with the Sultans of Ping.

One memory of my performing is that I dressed as a gorilla for Basement Jaxx (2009), myself and my sound engineer, Sandra. The two of us were put in gorilla suits on the main stage for Where Your Head At? I think they’ve had Prince Harry and everyone in those things, Damian Hirst - they’ve had everyone in those gorilla suits so we’re part of an honest group of gorillas with Basement Jaxx.

Fish Town expands on the Electric Sideshow at Electric Picnic this year, featuring Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill, the Frank and Walters, and the Blizzards

Ruth Medjber, photographer

I’ve photographed Electric Picnic 14 times, that’s nearly all of them. It’s incredibly hard to pick out my favourite moments, mostly because they’re such a blur, either through pure tiredness or Bacardi cocktails. I’ve been gobsmacked by Arcade Fire, gotten weepy with Sigur Ros, educated by Massive Attack, inspired by St Vincent and immensely proud of Hozier.

But if I have to pick one act, it’s going to be an Irish gang. The Mother DJs are always an incredible highlight. Dancing to them at the bandstand stage a few years back, just as my shift had finished was amazing. Everywhere I turned I was surrounded by familiar (and friendly) faces and I think that’s the crux of the Mother experience, it’s 100% inclusive.

Watching them grow every year to conquer bigger stages and even have their own festivals has been incredibly inspiring. They’re great folk doing amazing work and all for the love of the bop.

Ruth Medjber is host of Spotlight on Dublin City FM, Wednesdays, 2pm.

