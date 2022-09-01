Advisory issued as rain and wind could 'cause disruption' on Electric Picnic weekend  

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory with wet and windy weather headed our way from Friday evening until Monday.

With music festival Electric Picnic taking place this weekend, the forecaster said the weather may "cause disruption".

The advisory is in place for the entire country and will be in place from 7pm on Friday until 7pm on Monday.

Thursday, meanwhile, is to remain dry with some sunny spells breaking through the clouds that are steadily building as the afternoon goes on, with temperatures reaching their peak at 21C.

Friday morning will be cloudy with some scattered showers in the east. However, a band of rain will reach the west coast by the afternoon. The brightest conditions will be in the middle of the country, as temperatures will remain high, capping at 22C.

Friday evening will be a different story with persistent rain that will be locally heavy at times.

Festival staff erect tents this afternoon in Stradbally at the annual Electric Picnic site preview for a first first look at the festival site as it prepares for 70, 000 Picnickers to descend on Stradbally Hall, Co. Laois. J Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Saturday will be a mixed bag during the day, with a cloudy start and some rain, but with sunny spells breaking through nonetheless.

Temperatures will be slightly lower but will still hit highs of 18C.

Met Éireann said "there is still some uncertainty about the extent of how windy it may get" on Saturday night and Sunday but the forecaster is advising people to take caution.

It added: "Generally, it looks like wet and blustery conditions will extend from the south across the country on Saturday night with some heavy falls of rain at times."

Sunday will start with heavy rain as well, which will gradually clear with some sunny spells in the morning, and a few more showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 15C to 20C, with fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic winds, that will become southerly and moderate during the afternoon.

Sunday night is to be wet and blustery once again with temperatures remaining mild.

Coming into Monday, we can expect sunny spells and widespread gusty winds, with temperatures potentially reaching highs of 20C.

The weather is to be up and down with wind and rain coming and going with temperatures remaining mild, in the upper teens.