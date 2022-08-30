Festival director overjoyed by return of Electric Picnic after two-year absence

Festival director overjoyed by return of Electric Picnic after two-year absence

Electric Picnic festival director Melvin Benn in front of the main stage during a press preview of the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 21:53
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The director of Electric Picnic, the largest music festival in Ireland, has said he is overjoyed to see the event return.

The festival will attract around 70,000 fans to the 600-acre site in Stradbally, Co Laois, this weekend.

The event is returning after a two year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Danny O’Reilly of Irish band The Coronas during a press preview of the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking about its return, Melvin Benn, of Festival Republic, the promoters behind Electric Picnic, said: “It’s a joy.

“It’s a moment I thought, I hoped we would get to in 2021. We didn’t.

“I’m delighted that we are here now.”

Mr Benn said visitors would see some changes to the festival this year.

Members of Ballet Ireland perform during an Electric Picnic preview (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “It is a huge amount of work and we have brought a lot of changes in.

“I am delighted to see how they are going to go.

“I have moved the main stage.

“There is an awful lot I am very proud of, the way that the team has brought it all together.

“There are so many creatives involved in the Electric Picnic, so many people whose soul is lessened by not being able to create at the Electric Picnic.

“For me that is the great thing, the opportunity to give a huge amount of people the opportunity to express themselves.”

VIP tents at the Electric Picnic festival site at Stradbally in Co Laois (Niall Carson/PA)

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys will headline the festival in Co Laois.

Major Irish acts, including Snow Patrol and Denise Chaila, will also play the festival this year.

More in this section

Enagh Lough drowning Tributes paid to 16-year-old boys following ‘drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh
Police stock Police officer hospitalised after being headbutted and spat at in Co Tyrone
FILE PHOTO According to a report seen by RTE, St Gerard’s private school in Bray did not solicit vaccines from the Beacon Hospit Barrister takes legal action as hospital refuses care
festivalPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>The road remains closed and local diversions have been put in place. File Picture </p>

Motorcyclist, 20s, seriously injured in Offaly crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices