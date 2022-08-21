Remembering Michael Collins: Famous orations from Béal na Bláth throughout the years

The site of Michael Collins’ death hosts an annual oration in his memory. Here are some outstanding quotes from those occasions.
The memory of Michael Collins will forever be enmeshed with that of the tragic and bloody Civil War which raged on this island throughout the years 1922-1923. This was a dreadful human tragedy for so many Irish families. And while we should never underestimate the challenge that it was to build the foundations of a stable democratic state in the midst of turmoil and in the shadow of a great power, we must never forget what a terrible price was paid in divided families and divided communities, leaving a legacy that was felt for generations.
Michael Collins knew instinctively the value, and the fragility, of public trust. He recognised the need…..the duty…… to keep faith with the people. He understood how vital it was to make difficult, sometimes impossible, decisions. With our reform agenda, we too are making difficult decisions, we’re respecting public trust…we’re keeping faith with the people. Through radical legislation, we’re tackling political corruption. Through our Constitutional Convention Irish citizens and politicians from both north and south will come together to discuss constitutional reform – a new concept in our country. Something of which Collins would approve.
The democratic cornerstones laid by Michael Collins in 1922 included, among other things, a recognition of the unionists’ right to consent to any change in their status as part of the United Kingdom. He always hoped that the Boundary Commission would narrow the geographic territory of Northern Ireland to the point where unionists would see that it was in their own interest to join with the rest of us on the island in a diversified but unified state.
But what’s certain is that, on that day, Ireland was gifted a figure to rank alongside other 20th century leaders such as Mahatma Ghandi and Nelson Mandela — men who, having freed their own people from the shackles of oppression, became icons for peace and reconciliation everywhere.
By 1908 he had himself elected vice-captain of the Geraldines Hurling Club in London, even though he wasn’t what you would call a polished player. He has been described as an effective mid-fielder, a description which in my experience can mean almost anything. I suspect that his temper would have seen him capture a few red cards if red cards had been invented at the time.
What is less often recognised is Collins’s work in putting in place an accounting system that required government departments to give full reports of expenditure to the Dáil, and also required that any financial proposal brought to Cabinet should be first submitted to the Minister for Finance. Here was a man at constant risk of arrest and death, running a ruthless guerrilla war and masterminding the highly efficient intelligence system which secured its success.
Yet he still had the time and the ability to build the foundations of a system of financial control. He recognised that such a system was essential to the running of a State. His talent for state-craft was also evident when in the period between the signing of the Treaty and the outbreak of the Civil War he continued to build the administrative apparatus which still serves the modem Irish State.