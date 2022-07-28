Poorest people hit by harsher inflation as unions prepare for strikes

Sean Moynihan, CEO of older persons’ charity Alone, said his organisation is concerned at the impact of inflation on older people this winter and in 2023.
Public sector unions, meanwhile, say they are “prepared to do whatever it takes” up to and including nationwide strikes to secure a new pay deal for their members who are also struggling to meet surging energy and housing costs.
The ICTU committee’s chairperson Kevin Callinan said unions “are prepared to do whatever it takes in a unified campaign” when asked if they are prepared to go on strike this winter.