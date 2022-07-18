Met Éireann reveals the five Irish locations that broke recent temperature records 

Several high-temperature records have been broken in Ireland, in what has become a day for the meteorological history books.

While other parts of Europe endures extreme temperatures of over 40C, resulting in mass evacuations and drought, Ireland’s mercury reached 33.1C — the hottest it has been since 1887.

That year in June, it reached 33.3C at Kilkenny Castle, meaning the Phoenix Park’s weather station’s recording was just 0.2C away from matching the record.

However, the recording, taken today at 3.30pm, is the highest of the 21st century so far, and is also higher than any temperature recorded in Ireland in the 20th century.

It is also the highest temperature ever recorded in Dublin, coming in at 12.8C above its long-term average according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has listed four other stations across the country which recorded provisional highest-ever temperatures.

Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon recorded temperatures of 31C

Ballyhaise in Cavan saw the mercury rise to 30.5C;

In Westmeath, the temperature in Mullingar peaked at 30.4C;

And, close by in Dunsany Co Meath, a highest temperature of 30.2C was recorded.

Met Éireann said that to verify a new temperature record, “a number of steps will now be undertaken”.

This includes having a committee of experts examine the observation, the equipment, calibration and observation practices, how the temperature corresponds to surrounding stations and its own observational record.

“As temperature records are broken in Ireland, continental Europe is experiencing its second heatwave of the summer, causing widespread impacts including wildfires, droughts and heat-related mortality,” it was added.

Increases in the frequency and intensity of extremely hot weather are directly linked to climate change, which will continue to affect Ireland.

The heatwave comes as the forecaster has established a new Climate Services Division to enhance the provision of climate services in Ireland.

Keith Lambkin, the head of the new Climate Services Division said it “will enhance the translation of past and projected climate data into usable actionable information, making it easier for Irish sectors to make long-lasting, climate-sensitive decisions”.

The new division was established as a response to the recent Government decision to establish a national framework for climate services for ireland, it was stated.

Mr Lambkin said: “As the population of Ireland increases, it is essential that we adapt to future temperature extremes.”