Eamon Ryan: Emission targets requiring cut in national herd will be introduced

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan is adamant that strict carbon emission targets requiring a reduction in the national herd will be introduced.

However, the Green Party leader has stressed that farmers will be provided with alternative income streams and will be financially rewarded for adopting practices that reduce greenhouse gases.

Significant differences have emerged within Government on the 2030 emissions targets, with Mr Ryan demanding that a 30% carbon cut be imposed on the agriculture sector, while Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalgoue is in favour of a decrease that is closer to 22%. Farming organisations have warned that anything above the lower end of this scale would require a reduction in cattle.

Both ministers are due to meet for discussions again this week, with Mr Ryan confident that the sectoral targets will be hammered out before the end of the month.

Mr Ryan warned that “we cannot lose our environment" and that the targets, while difficult to swallow, are needed not just for climate reasons, but also to restore water quality and biodiversity.

'We cannot lose our environment,' warns Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Mr Ryan said that if agriculture does not accept greenhouse targets, other sectors will have to do more, adding that the Green Party will not be backing down on the issue.

He is now focusing on how to reduce emissions while increasing income to farmers at the same time.

He told RTÉ Radio: “The three ways in particular a lot of focus attention has been on — could we switch to anaerobic type digestion? That’s where you use grass and other waste materials, slurry, and we create our own biomethane gas so that we don’t have to import Russian or other gas and that we have an income to the farms.

Secondly, can we give a price to farmers for what’s called carbon farming, where you start to pay farmers for storing carbon in the soils?

“And thirdly, a new form of afforestation, a new form of native woodlands that farmers are involved in planting, which again gives them the carbon credits that they can cash in on, and also a fuel supply into the farm into the future."

When pressed on whether reducing emissions will require a reduction in the national herd, he said: “Some of the measures I have just mentioned would increase income to Irish farming, but would also see a reduction in animal numbers."

'How many more warnings does society need?'

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said the Government will be "ambitious", but acknowledged that the targets will be "challenging".

"Of course, I know where people are coming from, because it's very challenging," he said.

"But it's all about creating a sustainable food production system.

He added: "You have the incredible situation in UK where a red weather alert is out because of heat.

Right across the continent of Europe, this has been the story of the summer of 2022. How many more warnings does society need?"

High temperatures

The emissions row comes as the country braces itself today for scorching temperatures of up to 32C, with a status yellow warning in place for across the country.

According to Met Éireann, “exceptionally warm weather” will occur over Ireland on Monday, with daytime temperatures of 25C-30C generally, and possibly up to 32C in places.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 15C-20C.

⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️



Exceptionally warm weather on Sunday & Monday over Ireland, daytime temperatures of 25°C to 30°C 🌡️



Impacts:

• Heat stress

• High Solar UV index

• Risk of water related incidentshttps://t.co/yz9xhBqJow pic.twitter.com/1wdyd29XGm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 17, 2022

Met Éireann said the high temperatures bring an increased risk of heat stress — particularly for older, vulnerable people — as well as a high solar UV index and water-related incidents.

Fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after a dry, hot spring that the EU has attributed to climate change. Some countries are experiencing extended droughts, while many swelter in record-breaking temperatures.

Two huge fires that have been consuming pine forests for six days just south of the city of Bordeaux in south-west France, forcing the evacuation of some 14,000 people, including many who were set to spend their holidays at campsites.

In Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces’ emergency brigades are trying to stamp out more than 30 fires consuming forests across the country.