Heatwave havoc could see melting roads, forest fires, and power cuts 

Experts are warning the forthcoming heatwave could see people suffering heat stress, roads melting, forests catching fire, and localised power cuts.

With a status yellow high-temperature warning in place for Ireland, people are being urged to heed the advice of experts.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will see exceptionally warm weather occurring over the country, another reminder about climate change, with June this year being Europe’s second warmest month ever on record.

Keith Lambkin, head of Met Éireann’s Climate Services Division, said: “Due to climate change, we are expecting to see heat waves become longer, more frequent and intense than in the past.

“This increase in heat increases the odds of temperature records being broken.”

Met Éireann, which has issued the rare weather warning, says we will see daytime temperatures of between 25 and 30 degrees generally and possibly even as high as 32 degrees in some places by Monday.

Just across the Irish Sea in Wales, experts have issued an amber alert of widespread impacts of “extreme heat” on people and infrastructure.

Adverse health effects

Both here and there, people could experience adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion, leading to dehydration, nausea, and fatigue.

As well as people possibly having to make some changes to work practices, there is an increased chance some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, potentially leading to localised power cuts.

Met Éireann is warning that one of the biggest impacts on us will be “heat stress”, and it says this will be “especially for the more vulnerable of the population".

They are also warning about the potential for high solar UV index and, with more people than usual heading to coastal areas, an increased risk of water-related incidents.

Cousins Madison McSweeney and Caoimhe McSweeney enjoying the sunshine on Redbarn beach in East Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Teagasc, the Agriculture and Food Development Authority, has posted a condition orange fire warning on its website.

This means people need to be prepared for what it considers to be a “high fire risk” of forest fires.

Meteorologist Paul Downes said: “On Sunday, temperatures will rise to mid to upper 20s with temperatures possibly surpassing 30 locally on Monday.

“There is a little more uncertainty regarding Tuesday but it does look like it will be another hot day and perhaps as hot if not hotter than Monday.

“While this warmer air moves in our direction there will be the chance of a few thundery bursts, especially on Tuesday.

“With temperatures soaring, it is important to remain hydrated and be sun smart, that goes for animals as well as ourselves."

The next few days will see if Ireland's highest temperature on record — 33.3°C at Kilkenny Castle on June 26, 1887 — is beaten.

Sun smart

Pharmacists are also advising parents to be sun smart and protect their children’s skin when they are outside enjoying the fine weather, as children’s skin is very sensitive to the sun’s rays.

Community pharmacist Tomas Conefrey warned that for sun cream to be effective it needs to be applied “liberally” 20 minutes before going outdoors and reapplied at least every two hours.

He also urged people to check Met Éireann’s UV index to know how strong the sun will be as, with a UV index of 3 or more, people are at greater risk of skin damage.

Blaithin Moriarty, consultant dermatologist at St Vincent’s University Hospital, said: “Overexposure to UV radiation from the sun can damage DNA in your skin cells and cause skin cancer."

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is reminding people of the dangers posed by sun glare, which can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun.

The RSA is also warning that road surface temperatures will rise significantly in the hot weather and could lead to the melting of surfaces.