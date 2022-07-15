10 things you should have in your first aid kit for the summer

Summer activities can sometimes lend themselves to accidents. Here are our top ten items to keep close in case of any emergencies while out and about this summer.

Anti-histamines

With hay-fever season in full swing, it's always good to have anti-histamines. They can also help with stings or bites. You can get non-drowsy options, and they come in different strengths. You can also get syrups, which are great for kids.

Piriton

Sudocrem

Sudocrem is a must have for any manner of scrapes, burns and rashes. You can get a travel size that's perfect to keep on hand.

Travel Size Sudocrem

Hand sanitiser

As Covid is still hanging around, the importance of hand sanitiser can't be underestimated. There are so many travel-sized and affordable options. It is also important to have hands clean and disinfected if you are treating an injury.

Dettol On The Go Antibacterial Hand Gel Aloe Vera

Aftersun

With the heatwave looming, sunburn can sneak up on us no matter how careful we are. Shower off all sun cream, sand and grime from the day before applying aftersun.

Eucerin Sun Sensitive Relief Soothing Regenerating After Sun Lotion Gel for Face & Body

Burn gel

There is nothing better on a hot day than hosting a big BBQ. A burn gel can be a lifesaver for an overzealous griller, or little hands trying to help out.

Burn gel

Plasters

It may be a no-brainer, but don't forget to pack plenty of plasters. They come in so many shapes, sizes and colours and can really get you out of a scrape.

Elastoplast Fabric Extra-Tough Waterproof

Sea Legs

If heading on a cruise, ferry, or just out on a boat tour, Sea Legs may be your new best friend.

Sea Legs Motion Sickness Treatment

Eye wash

There's nothing more irritating than getting something in your eye. Having an eye wash on standby can really help in a pinch. However, always seek medical attention when needed.

Optrex Multi Action Eye Wash

Blister patches

If you're on a day out that includes a lot of walking, blister patches can be a gamechanger.

Compeed blister patches

Compeed Blister Patches are available in most pharmacies and shops.

Anti-nausea bands

Anti-nausea bands are a good idea for anyone who suffers from travel sickness. They are a natural remedy for kids and adults alike.

Anti-nausea bands