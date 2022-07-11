Avian flu detected in five seabirds on north coast

Avian flu detected in five seabirds on north coast

Avian flu has been detected in five birds on the north coast of Northern Ireland (PA)

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 20:30
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Avian flu has been detected in five wild seabirds on the north coast of Northern Ireland.

Positive results for the disease were recorded in one gannet and four guillemots discovered in Portrush West Strand and Portballintrae.

Last week bird flu was discovered on Rathlin Island.

One of the infected birds was a gannet (PA)

The NI Public Health Agency has advised that human infections with avian influenza are rare and that the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

However, the public has been warned not to pick up or touch any dead or injured wild birds as this can cause the disease to spread to other colonies of seabirds or poultry flocks.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said it was working closely with public health officials and local councils and has taken proactive measures to improve biosecurity at seabird breeding colonies.

Last year saw the largest ever outbreak of avian flu in the UK which led to a number of disease control measures being introduced in Northern Ireland.

More in this section

Antoinette Smith: Fresh appeal for information on 35th anniversary of woman's murder Antoinette Smith: Fresh appeal for information on 35th anniversary of woman's murder
Supermoon Supermoon should be ‘easy to spot’ if there are no clouds on Wednesday
Extreme heat warnings across Europe as temperatures of almost 50C expected in parts Extreme heat warnings across Europe as temperatures of almost 50C expected in parts
AvianFluPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Gardaí recovered cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €6.9 million. Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

Two arrested following €6.9m drugs seizure in Co Kilkenny

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices