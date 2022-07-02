Estimated 4,000 passengers to be affected by Aer Lingus cancellations this weekend

Around 4,000 people will be affected by Aer Lingus cancellations this weekend over the ongoing spike of Covid cases among the airline’s staff.

Two further flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport this morning, bringing the total number of departures and arrivals affected today to six.

Yesterday, the airline cancelled 19 flights in a string of cancellations that first began last weekend, affecting thousands of holidaymakers.

Today, a set of flights to and from Lyon, London Gatwick and Amsterdam have been cancelled, with the airline stating the Lyon cancellations were due to industrial action from ground handling staff in the French city.

Aer Lingus has cancelled two more flights today due to a spike in Covid-19 cases among staff, and industrial action in France.

Meanwhile, unions in France have said the strike could last until Sunday.

Founder of Aer Lingus Regional, Padraig Ó Ceidigh has said he believes problems will continue for the rest of the year.

Speaking on Newstalk, Mr Ó Ceidigh said: "I believe this is something that's going to take anything between four and six months to resolve because there are a combination of factors now that are seriously impinging flights and cancelling flights not only in Dublin but all over Europe as well.

"Obviously one of them has to do to with the huge break out again of Covid, and allied to that are the issues that airports are having, particularly Dublin airport with regards to enough manpower or personal power in order to manage the throughput of passengers."

Current security wait times are 15 minutes for Terminal 1 and 25 minutes for Terminal 2, according to Dublin Airport's website.