Munster counties worst hit by summer Covid surge

Limerick has reported Ireland's highest rate of infection.
Munster counties currently have higher infection rates than Dublin, latest figures show.

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 09:49
Rebecca Laffan

Several counties in Munster have some of the highest infection rates of Covid-19 in the country, latest figures show.

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, Limerick has the highest incidence rate of the virus, with 579.3 people per 100,000 infected.

This is followed by Waterford at 575 per 100,000, with the rest of the counties in Munster recording rates higher than those seen in Dublin.

Clare has an incidence rate of 529.4 per 100,000 people, followed by Cork at 523.5, Kerry at 514.5, and Tipperary at 509.5 per 100,000.

At the start of the year, Limerick saw an incidence rate of 5,300 per 100,000 for the virus, reporting as many as over a thousand cases in one day.

University Hospital Limerick has seen peristent overcrowding in recent weeks due to the surge. Picture Dan Linehan

HSE chiefs have acknowledged that the country is in the middle of another wave of Covid-19 driven by the BA4 and BA5 subvariants.

On Tuesday, there were 205 cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick via PCR tests, with 1,129 cases in total reported over the past 14 days.

In Cork, 2,842 cases of the virus have been reported in the past fortnight, with 291 cases recorded via PCR on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, there were 798 patients suffering from the virus in Irish hospitals, 33 of which were in ICU.

On Wednesday, 3,180 positive antigen test results were reported, while 1,995 positive cases of the virus were detected via PCR.

The true number of Covid cases is not known as current data is largely based on people self-reporting positive tests. 

GP hits out at unvaccinated 'taking up places' in hospitals as Covid cases rise

