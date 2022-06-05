Two men killed in Sligo collision brings Bank Holiday road death toll to five

Two men have been killed in a collision involving three cars in Sligo this Sunday.

The incident took place on the N15 in Rathcormack, Co Sligo at approximately 5.20pm.

Two males, the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, were fatally injured during the collision.

The bodies of both males remain at the scene which is currently being attended by emergency services.

"The N15 is currently closed between Sligo town and Drumcliffe while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene," said a garda spokesperson.

The road will remain closed overnight, with local diversions are in place.

The incident has raised this Bank Holiday weekend's road death toll to five, with the Road Safety Authority renewing its appeal for road users to take extra care.

"Tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday the roads will be busy with many returning after a short break," said an RSA spokesperson.

"Drivers should expect to encounter walkers, cyclists, and motorcyclists. The RSA is therefore urging drivers to slow down, look out for vulnerable road users and don’t forget to take breaks on your journey to avoid falling asleep at the wheel."

The RSA also urged drivers to watch out for motorcyclists at junctions, intersections and in their blind spots following the death of three motorcylists this weekend on Irish roads.

"Motorcyclists are being reminded that they have less protection than a car driver and to always wear proper personal protection equipment and to ease off the throttle."

Seventy-four people have been killed on the road to date this year, while wo people were killed and 14 people were seriously injured over the June Bank Holiday in 2021.

Gardaí are echoing this appeal, stating that "these tragic incidents have left behind grieving families and friends on a Bank Holiday Weekend which should be full of fun and enjoyment".

Speaking this morning Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, with responsibility for Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: "In the last 72 hours my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other Emergency Services across the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents".

"Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend."

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing to any person who may have witnessed today's collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the Rathcormack area between 5pm and 5.30pm are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.