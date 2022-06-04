Motorcylist, 40s, dies in Kilkenny crash as five others hospitalised

A man in his early 40s has died in a crash in Kilkenny this Saturday.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred on the R712 in the townland of Blanch Field Park in Clifden, Co Kilkenny at approximately 4.50pm.

The man's body remains at the scene at this time and the road is currently closed to allow for a forensic investigation with local diversions in place.

Another two male motorcyclists were also injured in the incident and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital, with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, his two female passengers were taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident marks the third road death of a motorcyclist in just over 24 hours following yesterday's crash on the M50 in Dublin where two motorcyclists, aged in their 50s and 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to today's incident to contact them. Any person who was travelling in this area between 4.30pm and 4.50pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.