Gardaí issue appeal with missing boy, 6, believed to be in the company of adult relatives

Have you seen Michael O’Connell?

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 10:21
Steve Neville

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a missing six-year-old boy and are appealing for help in locating him.

Michael O’Connell has been missing from Westmeath since Friday.

He is believed to be in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the border region.

Michael is described as being approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are also looking for information on the current whereabouts of the any of the following vehicles:

  • A Silver BMW 418, 151WH2454 
  • A Blue Audi A4, 131WH1629 
  • A Fiat Campervan, 00WH5417 

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Missing people
