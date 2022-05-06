Teenage boy driving tractor dies in Offaly 

A teenage boy has died in Offaly after the tractor he was driving entered a deep drain.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision at Clonmore, Rhode, Co Offaly shortly after 11pm last night.
The tractor left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore.
"The driver of the tractor, a male aged in his teens, was fatally injured," said a garda spokesperson.
"He was removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital."
The road is currently closed at the scene for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and the local Coroner has been notified.