Sofia finally able to play tag with friends after 'life-changing' kidney transplant

For eight-year-old Sofia Corey, a kidney transplant means being able to eat as much cheese as she wants and play tag with her friends, just two of the things she was unable to do before.

She was among a group of transplant recipients attending a launch in Dublin for Organ Donor Awareness Week. Dr Catherine Motherway, clinical lead with Organ Donation Transplant Ireland and ICU consultant at University Hospital Limerick, addressed the event and warned the need for organs continues to exceed demand in Ireland and elsewhere.

Sofia’s grandmother Joan McElroy said the transplant in late 2020, following a failed transplant earlier that year, was “life-changing”.

Sofia was born with congenital nephrotic syndrome which leads to kidney failure. She was on dialysis seven nights a week at times, which meant starting the machines around 6pm and continuing through the night.

“She would get sick going to school in the car, we had a bowl permanently in the car,” Ms McElroy said.

She didn’t eat anything, she was very tired all the time.

These are common side-effects of dialysis with patients also advised to limit certain foods. However, she has started seeing the benefits now and is even growing at a faster rate than before, her grandmother said.

Sofia said cheese is now her favourite food, and being able to run around playing tag with her friends is definitely her favourite activity.

CHI at Temple Street does six to seven kidney transplants on average annually, said Clinical Nurse Manager 3 in Nephrology CHI at Temple Street Mairead Kinlough. Dr Motherway said Covid-19 caused challenges.

“There were challenges to donation and transportation, they were significantly affected,” she said. “We know the transplant community has been hit very hard.”

Donor cards can be applied for in paper or mobile app form.

Sisters Nicole Grier and Chloe Grier from Mayo with a photo of their Mother Martina who passed away suddenly 10years ago at the age of 45 from a sudden brain aneurism. Five of her organs were donated saving at least five lives. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

“Get the donor card, record it on your licence and let your family know because they will be the people we are talking to if you are unfortunate enough to lose your life early,” she said.

In a video presentation, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly committed to further support including around the organ retrieval process.

The five-year average for kidney transplants is 128 but there were 104 last year and 95 the year before, he said referring to the pandemic. Liver transplants also dropped from an average of 61 to 35 last year and 37 in 2020.

Information on donor cards at Ika.ie