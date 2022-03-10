Limerick woman tells how kidney transplant gave her another chance at life

A Limerick woman has told how a kidney transplant gave her another chance of life after having to go through four years of daily dialysis.

As she marked World Kidney Day at University College Cork, Sheena McDonagh, who now lives in Rochestown, Cork, said she often thinks of the deceased donor whose gift gave her the chance to really live with her two children.

She said she has written to the donor’s family to express her gratitude.

“I have enjoyed good health which is thanks to a deceased donor and I am working on keeping myself and my kidney well,” she said.

Nine year old twins Harry and Amy O'Brien are grateful that their dad, Raymond O'Brien, who has diabetes, received a kidney transplant. They're getting behind the We're counting on you campaign. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

She went through four years of dialysis following a decade of ill-health after her kidneys failed due to severe pre-eclampsia when her son was born at 27 weeks in 1997.

She said her kidney function never recovered fully and she eventually became so ill dialysis was recommended from 2008.

“Energy levels feel awful all the time, you can’t plan, don’t know how sick you are going to get and if you get a transplant how well you are going to be afterwards,” she said, describing how she felt on dialysis.

“It’s so rotten to have to plan ahead for everything, there are diet and fluid restrictions, your life is controlled by illness no matter how good nurses and medical people care for you."

However, the transplant had an instant effect on her energy levels and the ‘brain-fog” which had affected her lifted.

The difference is like night and day, I got my zest for life back.

Ms McDonagh trained with the Irish Kidney Association and Beaumont hospital on aspects of disease management, and is a trainer now on courses in Cork.

The IKA today launched a campaign to raise awareness around the importance of regular kidney health screening.

“There is no public health screening programme for kidney disease in Ireland,” said Carol Moore, chief executive with the IKA.

We hope that the ‘Counting On You’ awareness campaign to mark World Kidney Day will encourage the public to take action to look after their kidney health.

Screening for people who have risk factors for kidney disease can be done with “a simple blood test and urine test” by GPs, she said.

Among the risk factors are obesity, having high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, cancers, autoimmune diseases and being over 50.

“Diabetes check-ups should include the routine monitoring of kidney function so that changes can be picked up early,” said Clair Naughton, diabetes nurse and regional development officer with Diabetes Ireland.

The Irish Pharmacy Union are also promoting the campaign, as pharmacies can give quick access to information for patients.

Professor George Mellotte, HSE national lead for renal services said: “It is important that people with Chronic Kidney Disease are identified so that they can seek the appropriate treatment in a timely manner"

• A free information webinar, led by Prof Mellotte today, is available to watch on the IKA website:

www.ika.ie