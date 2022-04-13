Ukrainians to be housed in sports halls and other emergency spaces

Up to 95% of the displaced Ukrainian nationals who are expected to arrive in Ireland by the end of the month will have to be housed in sports halls and other emergency accommodation.

The Cabinet was told that of the 24,000 pledges of support from the public so far, half or about 12,000 owners are not contactable or the properties have been withdrawn.

At present, there are on average about 500 new people arriving into the country every day and by the end of the month, up to 34,000 people from Ukraine are likely to arrive.

The Cabinet was given an update on the State’s response to the influx of people fleeing the war in Ukraine and effectively ministers were told the stock of hotel rooms has now been exhausted.

The Taoiseach chaired a discussion on the situation in Ukraine and the Cabinet heard the security and humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains very grave, especially in those areas which remain subject to continued Russian attack.

Ministers were told there continues to be a high risk of shortages of emergency and short-term accommodation in the immediate term.

The Department of Housing is urgently developing detailed proposals to help address the medium to longer term anticipated needs.

So far, almost 23,000 Ukrainians have arrived Ireland.

“The seven-day average is almost 500. Dublin Airport is still the main entry point and continues to see high numbers. Over 81% of all arrivals seek accommodation,” the Cabinet was told.

There is increased pressure securing short-term accommodation as contracts for short-term accommodation with hotels expire coming into the Easter period.

“Over 90% to 95% of those arriving from now are expected to be placed in emergency accommodation in the coming period. Most of these are currently being given dormitory-style accommodation sourced by local authorities, such as camp beds in community halls,” the memorandum for ministers said.

It is estimated that just over half of all those who have pledged accommodation have received a call, with an expectation all pledges will be contacted by the end of this week.

By Easter weekend, forecasted number of arrivals are 26,000 to 32,000.

“Beyond Easter, forecasting total number of arrivals is challenging but if a steady flow of 580 arrivals per day was modelled, it would see 34,000 by April 30, for example. The current seven-day total is currently just less than 500, but this fluctuates,” the memorandum said.

Ukrainian children continue to be enrolled in primary and post primary schools, and 670 schools now have children and young people from Ukraine enrolled, ministers were told.