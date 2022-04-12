Irish Examiner View: A lot done, but so much more to do to house Ukrainian refugees

There is no doubting the spirit of generosity being displayed by Irish people towards the thousands of Ukrainians who have already arrived here, seeking succour and shelter from a vicious and illegal war being waged on their country by a familiar but unceasingly aggressive neighbour.

There can also be no doubting the determination of the Government and the many State bodies involved in attempting to provide the necessary facilities to feed, house, clothe, and educate the thousands of Ukrainians arriving on our small island on a daily basis.

But while the Irish spirit is strong and national intentions are gilded with the sort of goodwill and can-do attitude that is going to be necessary for those seeking our help in their time of greatest need, the practicalities of the situation need to be examined in the minutest detail if we, as a nation, are to fulfil our ambitious aims for those running from Russian brutality and hostility.

With concerns that hotel and B&B accommodation is already running short and talk that army camps such as that in Gormanston, Co Meath, or even private enterprises such as the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co Cork, could be pressed into action to house refugees, the situation is becoming more troubling by the day.

When thinking of previous Irish efforts to deal with large numbers of refugees — particularly those forced into the oft-draconian direct provision system — any failures in our attempts to provide a secure and humane welcome to those Ukrainians coming here will be seen in a very poor light.

As it is, there are 21,000 refugees from this conflict already in Ireland; of those, some 13,000 are being accommodated in hotels and B&Bs, but ministers and officials are already concerned that pledges for further accommodation may be slow to materialise.

The use of former convents and other religious institutions to house people is also welcome, but work needs to be done quickly to ensure these places are fit for purpose. We have already done so much in terms of visas and derogations, now we need to follow that up with practicalities.

In short, we need to up our game.

Time is not a commodity the Irish authorities have much of right now, but what of it they have has to be used to ensure our Ukrainian refugee population is treated with the sort of respect and consideration we Irish would ourselves expect if we were in their shoes.