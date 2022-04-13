'An appalling start to the year' - Country on track for most road deaths in a decade

Fifty people have been killed on Irish roads so far in 2022 and the country is now in danger of reporting its highest number of road deaths in a decade.

According to new figures from An Garda Síochána, an average of 15 people were killed on Irish roads during each of the first three months of this year. Over the same period in 2021, just 29 deaths occurred.

Of the deaths reported so far this year, 26 involved the driver of a vehicle and six involved the passenger. Ten motorcyclists were killed and eight pedestrians also lost their lives.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, said the figures were "deeply concerning". "We must all take action to reverse this trend by taking greater care when using the road – especially over the high-risk Easter Bank Holiday period," she said.

Four people died and eight were seriously injured over the Easter bank holiday last year.

"We have a responsibility to slow down, to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, never to use our phones or drive while tired, and always to ensure that everyone in our vehicle wears their seatbelt."

Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) Sam Waide said the figures represented "an appalling start to the year."

If we continue on this path, we could end up losing 180 lives this year.

"Ireland is in danger of having the highest number of road fatalities in a decade," he said. Mr Waide said if the public committed to improving our behaviour on the road "collectively we can avoid this preventable loss of life".

"Road safety is everyone’s responsibility," said Assistant Garda Commissioner, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman. "It is expected that large numbers will be travelling on our roads this Easter period. Remember that every decision you make on the road counts."

Drug Driving crackdown

Gardaí plan to establish Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints throughout the country over the weekend. File photo

Over the Easter Bank Holiday, gardaí say they will be paying particular attention to the issue of drug-driving.

Garda figures for 2021 saw more than 3,300 arrests for drug-driving. Up to March 31 of this year, 768 people have been arrested for the offence.

Analysis by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) shows that cannabis and cocaine remain the most detected drugs in drivers on Irish roads. In 2021, More than half (57%) of specimens tested for drugs contained cannabis. Just under one-third (31%) contained cocaine. 14% related to benzodiazepines.

“Drug-driving remains a significant and growing risk to road safety in Ireland," said MBRS Director Professor Denis Cusack.

"Intoxicated drug-driving causes crashes, injuries, ruined lives and deaths. Our analysis shows there was a 39% rise in blood and urine specimens being forwarded for drug-testing in 2020 compared to the previous year 2019. That high level of detection continued in 2021 and into the first quarter of 2022.

"This Easter Bank Holiday weekend, members of An Garda Síochána will focus on the detection of key lifesaver offences which include speeding, drink/drug driving, non-wearing of seat-belts and using a mobile phone while driving," Assistant Commissioner Hillman said.

She said that Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints would be undertaken throughout the country over the weekend, and she urged people to make responsible decisions.

"Don’t ever drive under the influence of an intoxicant. If you drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs you risk losing your licence."