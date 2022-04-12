Government urged to refurbish vacant homes for Ukrainian refugees

- Use the Fair Deal nursing home scheme to release up to 8,000 homes;
- Change planning laws to speed up homebuilding;
- Make moves to encourage people to pledge the “low-hanging fruit” of holiday homes for refugees.
Irish Home Builders Association (IHBA) director James Benson said labour shortages are affecting construction, and refurbishing existing vacant stock would be less labour intensive than some home-building projects. He also said modular housing could provide “sustainable units” for decades.