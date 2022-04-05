Woman in 80s burgled twice in two days in Belfast 

Woman in 80s burgled twice in two days in Belfast 
The PSNI has appealed for information after an elderly woman’s home was burgled twice on successive days (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 12:38
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman in her 80s has been burgled twice in two days.

Police have appealed for information after the most recent break-in at the pensioner’s home in Bearnagh Drive, Belfast, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when jewellery and money were reported stolen.

The previous day, the woman’s handbag, containing a large sum of money, bank cards and gift vouchers, was taken.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “These are appalling crimes and will cause real shock to the local community.

“This intruder made his way into this older woman’s home on Monday morning around 11am and made off with her handbag from her living room.

“Following this incident, the woman was sleeping in bed last night and an intruder has again gained entry to the house.

“The bedroom has been ransacked and jewellery stolen which is of great sentimental worth.

“There were no signs of forced entry to the house and this was reported around 8.15am.

“We are doing all we can to locate the person or persons responsible and we’d appreciate the input of the local community who may be able to provide some information that could result in an arrest.”

This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and her daughter who has been supporting her mother

She added: “The male suspect for the initial burglary is described as being in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a blue jacket.

“He was seen getting into a small grey/silver car which was heading towards the Andersonstown Road.

“This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and her daughter who has been supporting her mother.

“Our investigation is under way and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or this man near the Bearnagh Drive area over recent days, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 240 05/04/22.”

Read More

Graham Dwyer: Cork murderer lived a darker double life

More in this section

Bank of Ireland fined €463k after data breaches potentially impacted thousands of customers' credit ratings Bank of Ireland fined €463k after data breaches potentially impacted thousands of customers' credit ratings
Covid secure workplace More than one in five workers didn't take annual leave last year
Mental health legislation needs to radically change, says psychologists' body Mental health legislation needs to radically change, says psychologists' body
burglaryPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>It has warned that the rise in inflation and the cost-of-living crisis will impact the country for years to come (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Rise in inflation will impact Ireland for years to come, Tánaiste says

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices