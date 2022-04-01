Waiting time for blood donation after Covid cut to seven days

The waiting period for people recovering from Covid to give blood is to be cut from 14 to seven days because the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is down to just four days' supply.

An IBTS spokeswoman said it was also facing a high demand for blood from hospitals.

“Collection and supply of blood has been severely affected by the extraordinary high levels of Covid-19 infection currently circulating in the community, which is having a significant impact on donor attendance,” she said.

Up to 20% of appointments in recent days were 'no-shows’, with clinics seeing between 60% and 70% of their usual turnout.

From Monday, the 14-day waiting period between having Covid-19 and giving blood will reduce to seven days with a negative antigen test. Restrictions on healthcare worker donations will end.

“We need to collect around 3,000 blood donations each week in order to meet the national demand and at the moment this is the most challenging it has been than at any point during the pandemic,” the spokeswoman said.

Face masks

Meanwhile, Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, has become the latest minister to reject calls for the Government to reintroduce mandatory wearing of masks in response to the high Covid-19 case numbers.

Michael McGrath is the latest minister to reject calls to reintroduce mandatory mask wearing. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr McGrath said the Government was not minded to re-introduce Covid-19 restrictions as it has had no advice to do so.

“We can certainly avoid any restrictions or anything like what we had in the past but that is on the basis that we continue to buy into the vaccination programme and just take those simple precautions,” he said.

Mr McGrath said public health advice was that people should wear masks in crowded settings.

“We think people should be. I think people should be wearing masks in supermarkets, on public transport, and even out and about,” he said.

Fourth vaccine jab

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr McGrath also said the public were “very likely” to be called on to take a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The effectiveness of the vaccines wanes over time. We know that and so if vaccination wanes in tandem with the spread of the virus, then progressively you get into more and more difficulty.”