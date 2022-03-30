Woman claims Ukrainian refugee she housed started working as an escort 

Host had been corresponding with the woman on a Facebook group on which the woman had sought accommodation for herself and her daughter.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Ann Murphy

A woman who took in a Ukrainian refugee and her daughter is urging people not to make accommodation arrangements privately after the woman she housed turned out to be an escort.

The woman spoke of her experience after opening up her home to the Ukrainian refugee and her young child.

The two arrived into Ireland on March 14 and were picked up from the airport by Helen, who then took them to buy new clothes.

Within a week, Helen became uneasy about the presence of the woman in her home as she began talking within a few days of meeting different men for “dates”. She planned to meet one during St Patrick’s weekend, and was planning to leave her young daughter in Helen’s house on her own while she was out.

Helen discovered from neighbours that the woman was being picked up at Helen’s home by different men while Helen was out at work.

It emerged that she was an escort, according to Helen, who had strict rules that no strangers were to be brought into her home as Helen also has a young child.

Helen had no recourse through any agency because she and the woman had made the accommodation arrangement privately.

However, she says she was able to get the woman and the child into emergency accommodation.

She has been left feeling stung by the incident.

She told Tipp FM: “I had opened my home. It is a beautiful home. It would have been a beautiful home. It got thrown back in my face.

“If I had not had the resources that I personally had, I would not have been able to get this woman out of my house and that is my fear for other families who are opening their homes. They may find themselves in my position and may not be able to move them on.” 

She urged people to go through the Irish Red Cross rather than making private arrangements.

“Make sure you are protected. There are a lot more complexities than just bringing someone into your home and opening your heart to them. There will be issues. It is bringing two different families together.” 

She added: “We need to protect Irish families as well as refugees.”

