Cost of housing Ukrainian refugees could be up to €2.5bn if 100,000 people arrive

Ministers are to be briefed on the projected cost of accommodating Ukrainian refugees at their weekly meeting on Tuesday, which could be in the region of €400m for every 10,000 people needing supports.

A meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee on economic recovery was held on Monday night, which discussed the costs of providing accommodation, healthcare, education, and other supports to those who flee here from Ukraine.

It is understood that Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has been working on projections that now put the cost to the state at €400m for every 10,000 people who need assistance for a year.

However, that amount could rise to €2.5bn if 100,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland.

It is understood Mr McGrath stressed that there is still a lot of uncertainty around what the final cost could be as the Government still cannot say how many people will come here from Ukraine as a result of Russia’s attack on the country.

On Monday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said just under 13,500 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived here.

Ms McEntee added that it is still difficult to predict the overall number but said "We're not going to put a cap on this”.

“But I think the more coordinated we are, the more we will be able to respond effectively, whether it's providing accommodation, whether it's preparing schools for children, whether it's making sure we have access to health care for people,” she told RTÉ News.