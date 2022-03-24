No justification for a return to mandatory mask-wearing - Taoiseach

There is no justification for bringing back mandatory mask-wearing, Taoiseach has said.

Speaking in Brussels where he is attending a crucial EU summit, Mr Martin said the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has not advocated a change in the current rules.

Mr Martin was speaking having recovered from a bout of Covid which forced him to remain in the United States until Wednesday.

He said that the Chief Medical Officer had not recommended re-introducing measures to curb the spread of the virus.

He said that he had spoken to Dr Tony Holohan in the past 48 hours.

"This current wave seems to be less impactful, less virulent, the CMO is of that view, than earlier variants and it doesn’t justify further economic restrictions.”

The Taoiseach did appeal to people to wear masks in crowded places, despite the legal requirement having been lifted.

Dr Holohan, the Taoiseach said, has not “withdrawn advice in terms of the desirability of wearing of masks in crowded settings”.

On his own case, Mr Martin said his symptoms were mild which he put down to him being vaccinated.

He urged people to ensure they get boosted to prevent them from getting very sick, as happened to him.