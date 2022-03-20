Shock after Scottish parliament official dies during Dublin rugby friendly

Irish TDs and Senators have been left in shock after a Scottish parliament official died on Saturday during a rugby friendly game against an Oireachtas team in Dublin.

On the weekends of the Six Nations games, it is a tradition that teams associated with the national parliaments will play each other.

On Saturday, during the game at Donnybrook in Dublin between the Dáil and Seanad team and their Scottish counterparts, David Hill passed away suddenly.

Mr Hill was Head of Office for Scottish Tory MP and Shadow Justice Secretary Jamie Greene who expressed his shock and sadness.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led tributes to Mr Hill who she said was ‘rugby daft’.

Mr Hill passed away while playing against Ireland’s parliamentary team – Dáil and Seanad XV – on Saturday in Dublin.

A statement issued by the Scottish parliament team read: “Holyrood Rugby are in mourning following the tragic passing of David Hill during our Parliamentary game against Dáil and Seanad XV.

David was an architect of the revitalized Holyrood RFC, a great team-mate and tourist & of course, a man who loved his rugby.

“Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this most challenging of times. We would like to thank our friends at Dáil and Seanad XV for their assistance and support, we truly appreciate it.”

On social media, the Scottish parliament team shared a picture of David with Scottish Rugby’s head coach Gregor Townsend.

Ms Sturgeon shared the tweet and added: “This is so terribly sad.

"My deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues – and of course to his Holyrood Rugby teammates who I know are all deeply shocked and heartbroken.”

A number of TDs and Senators also paid tribute.

Dublin Rathdown TD Neale Richmond said he was "utterly heartbroken" at Mr Hill's death, saying one of the nicest men has been lost in the most tragic of circumstances.

"Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis," he said.

Dun Laoghaire Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said: "This is terribly, terribly sad news today. All of our thoughts with David Hill’s family today after this tragic day."

Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family of David Hill this evening. Such tragic news. RIP."

Limerick Senator Maria Byrne said: "So sad to hear of David’s sudden passing May he rest in peace deepest sympathies to his family and friends and my colleagues. Thinking of you all at this sad time."

Senator Barry Ward said: "Awful to hear this. Condolences to all the members of Hollyrood Rugby and to David's friends and family. RIP."