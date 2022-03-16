Rain on Tiger Roll's parade makes for testing conditions

With the notable exception of sun, day two of the Cheltenham Festival had a bit of everything.

There was a first Champion Chase success for Willie Mullins, first festival winners for Gordon Elliott since his return from the suspension imposed after a picture of the trainer sitting on a dead horse emerged on social media, and there was rain. Oh, was there rain.

It literally rained on Tiger Roll’s parade as testing conditions saw the dual Aintree Grand National winner denied a fairytale — and record-equalling — sixth festival success on his final career start.

The much-loved horse has always hated testing conditions but for much of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase it looked as though he would defy the odds one final time.

However, he was ultimately thwarted by the Jack Kennedy-ridden Delta Work, a horse also owned by Gigginstown House Stud supremo Michael O’Leary.

The Ryanair chief has always relished the role as pantomime villain but even he admitted to having mixed emotions about spoiling Tiger Roll’s party.

“It's hard not to feel disappointed,” he said. “You've a winner at Cheltenham and I'm disappointed. I really would have loved to see Tiger go out on a win.”

That’s what the crowd wanted too, a desire that led to the surely unprecedented boos that the winning horse was subjected to when he crossed the line in front.

They swiftly turned to cheers when the winner and the runner-up returned to the winner’s enclosure together — another unprecedented occurrence at a venue that has seen just about everything.

“He’s been the horse of a lifetime and I’m very lucky to have had him . He goes back to Michael O’Leary’s now,” winning trainer Elliott said. “He’s been with us for nine years now and to be honest I had a tear in my eye there.”

He wasn’t the only one.

His great training rival Willie Mullins had waited a long time to finally win a Betway Champion Chase but he finally ticked that box yesterday when Energumene landed the main race on day two in the hands of Midleton jockey Paul Townend.

His cause was helped by hot favourite Shishkin failing to act on the ground but, having waited so long, this was a moment for the Carlow trainer to savour.

“It was a bit of an anti-climax for the neutrals but it was more nerve-wracking for me because you could see he was travelling the whole way,” Mullins said.

“It's great to finally win it, it's great for Paul and great for [owner] Tony Bloom. When the rain came he began to get very confident.”

Energumene was one of three day-two winners for Mullins. Sir Gerhard was a festival banker for many punters and the 8-11 favourite duly obliged in the opening race of the day, the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

However, the roar that greeted the winner was matched by the reaction when Journey With Me, ridden by Tuesday’s heroine Rachael Blackmore, got to his feet after taking a horrible fall at the last flight.

It was a record 80th festival winner for Mullins, who was unsurprisingly “absolutely delighted with the horse”.

“It was a proper performance,” Townend added.

In a neat piece of symmetry, Mullins also saddled the winner in the finale, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, when 15-8 favourite Facile Vega took the spoils in a race run in near darkness.

Elliott’s first winner of the day had come when Commander Of Fleet, ridden by Buttevant jockey Shane Fitzgerald, sprang a huge surprise when winning the Coral Cup at odds of 50-1.

“It’s what dreams are made of,” Fitzgerald said as he reflected on his first festival success.

That shock win brought Ireland level with Britain in the race for the Prestbury Cup and the day ended with the visitors 8-6 in front at the halfway point of the festival.

However, day two of the 2022 festival will be most remembered for a horse that didn’t actually win. It was that sort of day.