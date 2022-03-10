Fuel costs may force work at construction sites to cease

Building projects around the country could grind to a halt next week after a construction organisation said its members intend to down tools over the crisis in fuel costs.

The Irish Plant Contractors Association (IPCA) said one of its members has seen its fuel costs climb from €300,000 per month to €500,000 per month in just one week.

Another contractor with a fleet of 38 digging machines said his typical fuel costs per week had risen from €2,000 to €6,500 in one recent seven-day stretch, while a third said its spend on fuel has risen from €0.62 per litre last month to €1.45 per litre at present.

“These contractors are tied into the big developers who won’t give them a break on the contracts that have been signed and so works have to cease on the building sites until the price of fuel is brought under control - this will stop all works in all building sites in the country,” a spokesperson for the IPCA said.

The body’s chief executive Brian Coogan said: “If we stop then the entire industry comes down. Our members are operating at a loss, and doing so is effectively reckless trading.”

A provisional date of March 16 has been set for building works to cease unless Government action is taken.

“We’d like some sort of cap put on fuel after it comes into the country to stop the suppliers gouging," Mr Coogan said. “At present, it would be absolutely cheaper to stop working than to continue.”

He said the Government “has a long history of being too slow to respond”.

"Nothing happens until there is strike action or similar action to stop works," he said. "A lot of our contractors are working on State projects, building roads. We urge the Government to come to the table and come up with a solution."