'Don't travel to Ukraine to deliver aid or take up arms', says Simon Coveney

'Don't travel to Ukraine to deliver aid or take up arms', says Simon Coveney

Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney: 'The advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs to everyone is not to travel to Ukraine, whether you feel like you want to join the fight or whether you want to deliver aid, or whatever your motivation.' File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins 

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 18:16
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Irish people have been strongly advised not to travel to Ukraine either to deliver aid or to take up arms, the Foreign Affairs Minister has said.

Appearing before the Oireachtas foreign affairs and defence committee, Simon Coveney also warned of "increased cyber threat" to Ireland as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Coveney added that expelling the Russian ambassador in Ireland "does not make sense".

He said he "totally understands the sentiment and the anger" and the calls to ask the Russian ambassador to leave the country, but the Government believes diplomatic channels need to remain open — especially in wartime.

He said he had an obligation to Irish citizens living in Russia, adding no country had yet expelled a Russian diplomat.

Mr Coveney said he was aware of people who were currently planning on travelling in buses to the border with Ukraine to assist those fleeing the war, however, he said it was easier to fly to Ireland rather than be brought across Europe in buses.

Sinn Féin's John Brady told the minister he was aware of Irish people who want to travel to Ukraine to take up arms.

Responding, Mr Coveney said: "The advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs to everyone is not to travel to Ukraine, whether you feel like you want to join the fight or whether you want to deliver aid, or whatever your motivation. We have very clear travel advice not to travel to Ukraine."

Mr Coveney said the attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol was "unconscionable" and expressed "profound sorrow and sympathy for the victims of this illegal act of violence."

"These events speaks directly to the need for international pressure to be brought to bear so this senseless conflict can be halted as soon as possible," he said.

He told the committee that 200 schools and many hospitals across Ukraine have now been targeted and attacked by Russian forces.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon questioned whether Ireland is now at further risk, especially to cyber attacks, after the Russian ambassador described this country as a hotbed of anti-Putin sentiment on Russian TV.

"There is an increased cyber threat in our assessment and we are taking the appropriate precautions in relation to that in terms of a heightened sense of awareness and concern in that space," Mr Coveney said.

Asked about potential Irish involvement, Mr Coveney said: "I've made it clear to colleagues in the EU countries that border Ukraine that we are available to help in any way we can from a logistics perspective or in any other perspective, quite frankly, in terms of helping countries to deal with an enormous flow of people."

Read More

'Always possible' Irish troops could be sent to border of Ukraine conflict, says Taoiseach

More in this section

What are the fuel prices in your area? What are the fuel prices in your area?
Fuel prices Cut to excise ‘immediately eroded’ as fuel stations accused of 'price gouging'
Russia Ukraine War, Medyka, Poland - 10 Mar 2022 Red Cross 'astonished' by 12,000 accommodation offers for Ireland-bound Ukrainian refugees
Hospital stock

11,682 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as hospitalisations rise by 58

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices