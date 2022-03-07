Wind warning in place for Tuesday with hazardous driving conditions expected

According to Met Éireann, the wind will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to some showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 09:16
Maeve Lee

A yellow wind warning has been put in place for a number of counties on Tuesday with strong to near gale force conditions expected throughout the morning and afternoon.

The wind warning is currently in place for Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The weather warning is currently in place from 4am on Tuesday until 3pm.

As for today, it will be largely dry for the day with just some patchy drizzle, mainly near southern coasts.

Conditions will turn breezy as southeast winds freshen, becoming strong at times near the Atlantic coast.

Highest temperatures for today will be between five and eight degrees.

Conditions will turn windy overnight as the yellow weather warning comes into place, but it will remain largely dry initially with some clear spells.

Lowest temperatures overnight across the country will be between zero and three degrees with a touch of frost in some places.

Tuesday will be wet and windy through the morning as rain in the southwest tracks northeastwards with some heavy falls, especially in parts of the south and Connacht. 

Some spot flooding is also possible, according to Met Éireann.

A clearance to showers, with a chance of thunderstorms and hail, will follow in from the southwest later in the morning, moving northeastwards through the afternoon and the evening.

Highest temperatures will be between six to 10 degrees with strong to near gale force and gusty winds.

It will be unsettled through much of the rest of the coming week with rain and showers along with some breezy or windy at times.

