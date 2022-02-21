'Difficult decisions' to be made around State Pension - Humphreys

A plan to begin auto-enrolment of pensions will come before Cabinet in the coming weeks, the Social Protection Minister says.

Auto-enrolment had been due to come into effect at the start of 2023, but that deadline has been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within the industry, experts have predicted it would be delayed by one to two years.

The scheme would see employers obliged to offer pension plans to employees who would be automatically signed up as the Government seeks a way to grasp with what Heather Humphreys called "difficult decisions" around the State Pension.

Speaking in Drogheda today, Ms Humphreys said she was committed to the auto-enrolment plan and would be bringing it to the Government in weeks.

“This is something that I’m totally committed to. A lot of work has been done on it,” she said.

“I have already brought it to the Cabinet sub-committee and I will be bringing a full a full memo to Government in the next two weeks.”

Last year, the Pension Commission report said that the pension age should rise to 67 by 2031 and then to 68 by 2039.

However, the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection said that the age should not go beyond its current 66.

Ms Humphreys said that any changes to the pension scheme would be led by a Commission on Welfare and Taxation report.

She said, however, that the rate of workers per pensioner was due to fall from 4.5:1 to 2:1 by 2050 and "this is not sustainable".

“It’s a complex issue. There’s a lot of difficult decisions to make here.

"There’s no easy choices. You can’t cherry-pick what you like and leave out the bits you don’t like.

“There’s decisions to be made, and they will be made.”