WHO concludes formula milk advertising is 'driven by the deliberate misuse of science'

Researchers found a significant proportion of women interviewed would prefer to exclusively breastfeed but myths about the challenges are discouraging many.

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 23:30
Niamh Griffin

Advertising for formula milk products is “aggressive” and driven by “the deliberate misuse of science”, according to a global analysis by UNICEF and the World Health Organisation.

Formula companies selling their product in eight countries, including Britain, were found to “prey on parents’ fears” using “exploitative marketing practices” in defiance of the International code of marketing of breast-milk substitutes, the analysis shows.

“This report shows very clearly that formula milk marketing remains unacceptably pervasive, misleading and aggressive,” WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Regulations on exploitative marketing must be urgently adopted and enforced to protect children’s health.” 

Researchers found a significant proportion of women interviewed would prefer to exclusively breastfeed but myths about the challenges are discouraging many.

The report found these myths include the need to give formula in the first days after birth, claims about the inadequacy of breast milk for nutrition, perceptions formula keeps infants fuller for longer and telling mothers quality of breast-milk declines with time.

“False and misleading messages about formula feeding are a substantial barrier to breastfeeding, which we know is best for babies and mothers,” said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.

“We need robust policies, legislation and investments in breastfeeding to ensure that women are protected from unethical marketing practices and have access to the information and support they need to raise their families.” 

In the UK, 84% of women reported being exposed to formula marketing, which is described as “ubiquitous, aggressive and carried out through multiple channels".

It found baby clubs are often hosted by formula companies but sponsorship is not always disclosed and digital influencers are used to promote products on social media. 

A British midwife was quoted as saying: "I think a lot of women think that brand X is this amazing breastmilk substitute because that’s their slogan, and it costs a bit more money. That seems to be definitely working." 

The report, ‘How the marketing of formula milk influences our decisions on infant feeding’, also found: “Formula milk has its place for women and parents who are not able or do not want to breastfeed, often the result of other factors – such as employment - that are not supportive of breastfeeding.” 

UNICEF and the WHO are calling on governments, health workers, and the baby food industry to end exploitative formula milk marketing, and fully abide by the Code requirements.

