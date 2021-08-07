Joyce Fegan: It's time to get political about feeding baby, whether by breast or bottle

Today marks the last day of World Breastfeeding Week. Its theme this year is “protecting breastfeeding”.

You don’t have to go too far to find a more emotive or emotionally-charged topic as breastfeeding.

In the viscerally vulnerable hours and days after childbirth, how you feed your baby is up there as an extremely primal priority. You study their weight loss from birthweight in grammes, zoning in on your calculations as if zooming in on a photo on your iPhone. Whoever thought your whole world’s focus could be reduced down to a high-stakes study of ounces?

But — between weight loss, weight gain, wet nappies, and dirty nappies — little else matters in these early days.

However, no sooner have we pathetically attempted to categorise women by how they gave birth — C-section or vaginal delivery — than we move on to categorising them by how they choose to feed their child: Breast or bottle.

This is a tender time.

Establishing breastfeeding is hard. It’s a whole new skill that you must learn right after performing a marathon and a half. And there isn’t a mother alive who hasn’t heard the saying “breast is best”, and so, as always, women will try to do what’s best for their child.

A feeling of failure

But breastfeeding doesn’t always work out. There is tongue tie. There are inverted nipples. There is engorgment, blocked ducts, and mastitis. And there is so little official breastfeeding support for new mothers who are running on empty in the middle of the night and whose bodies are sore from labour and sundry.

So when women try to breastfeed and then move to formula there can be a potent feeling of having “failed”.

Except no one failed because the path to connection is paved not in how we feed, but how we attune to our babies.

Then there are those of us for whom breastfeeding establishes — maybe there was no tongue tie, no inverted nipples, no infection. Or perhaps there was a plethora of aunts or sisters on standby for whom breastfeeding was their path and there’s a readymade repository of wisdom from which the new mother can draw.

Sensitivity to others

This week, as I watched all of the posts about World Breastfeeding Week fill up my social media feed there was one thing I noticed — a sensitivity.

In many of the posts, complete with images of mother and child feeding, there was an acknowledgement, a disclaimer, for those who didn’t breastfeed and for those couldn’t.

In Ireland, where we have the lowest breastfeeding rates in Europe with just 6% of babies exclusively breastfed until the age of six months — it can take more than a little courage to post a breastfeeding selfie.

That dreaded word: 'Still'

You neither want to upset someone for whom breastfeeding wasn’t an option, nor do you want to draw that very loaded word — “still” —

upon yourself: “You’re still feeding,” said as a question, not as a statement.

A parent or a father holding a baby and a bottle at six, seven, or indeed 17 months, is surely unlikely to ever have to field that question.

Sometimes in the world of motherhood you can be damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

We must stop making breastfeeding, or formula feeding, so personal, and placing it and what we think of it on the shoulders of an individual parent because it’s actually highly political and extremely commercial. The annual global trade in infant formula is valued at €60bn and on this small island of ours we are a big player in the field.

Feeding babies is big business

In 2017, Irish infant formula production exports were valued at €1.3bn, according our Central Statistics Office.

That’s a lot of jobs and a lot of money from one industry to our exchequer for whoever’s in government not to support.

But how does the Government support parents who choose to breastfeed? Does the corporation tax from that €1.3bn see its way into our maternity or lactation support services?

Funding is a tiny fraction of the tax take

In May, the HSE announced €1.5m in funding for lactation consultant posts. Three semi-ds in Dublin.

Often the main reason mothers cite for stopping breastfeeding is lack of support.

And for those who continue to breastfeed, it has absolutely not been the State that they have relied on over the last year and a half.

Women have had to turn to voluntary groups and the support of unpaid volunteers in La Leche League and Cuidiú — all online.

The issue of breastfeeding has been reduced to a “debate” between those who do and those who don’t. It’s how it’s been framed — in media and on social media. Women, once again, pitted against other women.

Mothers have a different outlook to corporations

And if you talk to friends — those who tried to breastfeed will express their regrets to those still feeding, and those who are still feeding will express sensitivity and consideration in return. In the support circles of women navigating motherhood, there is no pitting whatsoever.

Maybe it’s the impact of all those millions and millions of euro or dollars in ad spend by companies heavily invested in people who are not breastfeeding.

But what is the importance of breastfeeding in today’s world? The WHO estimates that 800,000 babies who die each year globally would survive if WHO breastfeeding recommendations were universally followed. The WHO also estimates that 20,000 maternal deaths would not occur if their breastfeeding recommendations were universally followed. And from an environmental point of view, with scientists this week noting signs that may indicate the collapse of the Gulf Stream, a box of formula comes with a carbon footprint, much like those disposable nappies. But this is not more guilt and shame for new parents to have to bear — this is a job for large organisations whose dividends could well be directed into compostable materials and lowering carbon footprints, and for governments who should look at their public health budget in lactation support and information not just their exchequer figures.

And lastly, when it comes to premature babies whose very life depends on breastmilk — there is but one donor milk bank on this island of Ireland, in Northern Ireland.

How’s that for support?

And who donates to that bank? Women who selflessly pump while feeding their own babies — on breast, bottle, or both.

So let’s end the story that places the responsibility of breastfeeding, or not, on the shoulders of individual parents in their myriad of situations and take this issue to Government and their budget, to businesses and their dividends — if we really want to protect breastfeeding and mind mothers.