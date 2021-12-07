Here are the useful numbers and websites you might need during Storm Barra

Storm Barra, an Atlantic depression, will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland. Picture: Met Éireann

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

TRANSPORT 

Winter Ready 

Road Safety Authority: 096 25000; 

www.rsa.ie Tel:

AA Roadwatch: 84322 -  mobile or 0906 88 84322 from a landline; www.theaa.com 

Bus Éireann: 0818 836 611; www.buseireann.ie

Dublin Bus: 01 873 4222; www.dublinbus.ie

Aircoach: 01 844 7118; www.aircoach.ie

Irish Rail: 0818 366 222; www.irishrail.ie 

Dubin Airport: 01 944 1111; www.dublinairport.com

Cork Airport: 021 431 3131; www.corkairport.com

Shannon Airport: 061 712 000; www.shannonairport.ie

Kerry Airport: 066 976 4644; www.kerryairport.ie

Ireland West: 94 936 8100; www.irelandwestairport.com

UTILITY SERVICES 

ESB: To report a dangerous situation to people or property 1800 372 999; To check your power outage go to www.powercheck.ie

Gas Networks Ireland: 1850 20 50 50; www.gasnetworks.ie

Irish Water supply and service updates:1850 278 278; www.water.ie

RESCUE SERVICES 

In an emergency dial 112 or 999 

Storm Barra is set to hit Ireland on Tuesday morning.

