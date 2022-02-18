Council worker, 60s, dies after attending scene of fallen tree

A man working for Wexford County Council has died after attending the scene of a fallen tree in the county.

The council confirmed in a statement to the Irish Examiner that the man, in his 60s, "was fatally injured earlier today in a workplace accident".

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene where the man was injured in the North Wexford area. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The body of the man will be removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The Health Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and are due to attend the scene.

Wexford County Council said it was confirming the news "with deep regret and sadness", adding that the man's family had been informed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time."

Storm Eunice has swept across the country since the early hours of Friday with weather warnings in place until Saturday monring.

It brought very strong onshore winds, with mean wind speeds of 106km/h and the highest gusts recorded at Roches Point of 137km/h.

